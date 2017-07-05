Maple Leafs sign Zach Hyman for four years, $9M

Well, wow.

Not long ago, it was clear that San Jose Sharks stars Brent Burns and Joe Thornton bared just about all for ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It turns out that they truly weren’t shy, as this full gallery makes abundantly clear. Seriously, consider this a warning: you shouldn’t look at their pictures/video at work, and you might find if difficult to shake those images even at home.

To give you an idea of what you’re in for – kind of – this Sharks tweet goes far, but not as far as the photos and clips will.

Yep.

As you would expect, Burns provide the funniest quotes to ESPN about the “Body Issue” experience.

BB: I bet Joe has been training hard for this thing to get his body jacked. Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids. There was a lot of laughing during the shoot, but I think it was mostly people laughing at my body. Jumbo [Joe] is the guy who is the most comfortable naked. He’s always naked. There was a pretty popular picture of us walking around Pittsburgh, and he had his shirt off. He’s a nudist.

And you thought Thornton only took that approach to four-goal games.

“The Body Issue” also includes members of the U.S. women’s hockey team, so the sport is well-covered.

Actually, well-covered probably isn’t the right way to put it.