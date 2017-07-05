Getty

Maple Leafs sign Zach Hyman for four years, $9M

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Zach Hyman to a four-year, $9 million contract on Wednesday.

This represents a $2.25 million cap hit for the 25-year-old forward. Refreshingly, the team disclosed the term and financial details.

Hyman played all 82 games in 2016-17, scoring 10 goals and 28 points. He averaged a solid 16:42 TOI per night this past season.

The term indicates that the Maple Leafs expect more from Hyman.

The Maple Leafs’ work is nearly done for the summer, with Connor Brown standing as the last noteworthy RFA to lock down.

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Well, wow.

Not long ago, it was clear that San Jose Sharks stars Brent Burns and Joe Thornton bared just about all for ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It turns out that they truly weren’t shy, as this full gallery makes abundantly clear. Seriously, consider this a warning: you shouldn’t look at their pictures/video at work, and you might find if difficult to shake those images even at home.

To give you an idea of what you’re in for – kind of – this Sharks tweet goes far, but not as far as the photos and clips will.

Yep.

As you would expect, Burns provide the funniest quotes to ESPN about the “Body Issue” experience.

BB: I bet Joe has been training hard for this thing to get his body jacked. Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids. There was a lot of laughing during the shoot, but I think it was mostly people laughing at my body. Jumbo [Joe] is the guy who is the most comfortable naked. He’s always naked. There was a pretty popular picture of us walking around Pittsburgh, and he had his shirt off. He’s a nudist.

And you thought Thornton only took that approach to four-goal games.

“The Body Issue” also includes members of the U.S. women’s hockey team, so the sport is well-covered.

Actually, well-covered probably isn’t the right way to put it.

Key players from Penguins, Sabres, Lightning headline salary arbitration list

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

The NHLPA released a list of players who are filing for salary arbitration during this off-season on Wednesday.

It’s important to note that arbitration hearings rarely happen, and with good reason, as they can be harsh situations that may lead to hard feelings between a player and his team. Hearings take place July 20-Aug. 2, with a 48-hour window for verdicts to be made.

Also, the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is set for tomorrow (July 6) at 5 p.m. ET.

Another key note: offer sheets are not an option for players who file for arbitration. Now, onto the list, which began with 30 players and is now down to 28:

TORONTO (July 5, 2017) – Thirty players have elected Salary Arbitration:

Arizona Coyotes

Jordan Martinook

Boston Bruins

Ryan Spooner

Buffalo Sabres

Nathan Beaulieu

Johan Larsson

Robin Lehner

Calgary Flames

Micheal Ferland

Colorado Avalanche

Matt Nieto

Detroit Red Wings

Tomas Tatar

Edmonton Oilers

Joey LaLeggia

Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Gravel

Minnesota Wild

Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk (signed for three years; more on that here)

Nashville Predators

Viktor Arvidsson

Marek Mazanec

Austin Watson

New York Islanders

Calvin de Haan

New York Rangers

Jesper Fast (signed, read about the deal here)

Mika Zibanejad

Ottawa Senators

Ryan Dzingel

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Dumoulin

Conor Sheary

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Johnson

Ondrej Palat

Vancouver Canucks

Reid Boucher

Michael Chaput

Vegas Golden Knights

Nate Schmidt

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck

McDavid signs 8-year extension with Oilers, will have highest cap hit in NHL history

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Connor McDavid has signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

When the deal kicks in after next season, the average annual value on his deal will be $12.5 million — the highest cap hit in NHL history.

Still, according to GM Peter Chiarelli, the Oilers got themselves a bargain.

“This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you it easily could’ve been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,” Chiarelli said Wednesday at a press conference. “Building a team to win the Stanley Cup was a constant discussion point in this negotiation.”

McDavid is now signed through 2025-26. He still has one year left on his entry-level contract.

“Being here for the next nine years is something that was important to me,” said McDavid. “I wanted to show my commitment to the Oilers organization, the fans, the city — show that I’m in it for the long haul and I want to win here.”

It had been reported that McDavid’s cap hit could reach $13.25 million. However, TSN’s Bob McKenzie heard that McDavid “wasn’t comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it.”

The 20-year-old center just won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy after piling up 100 points (30G, 70A) in 82 games and leading the Oilers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, $86 million of McDavid’s extension will come in the form of signing bonuses.

Canadiens get bargain for Galchenyuk: Three years, reportedly $14.7M

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens continue to rotate between bright and puzzling moves with the announcement of a three-year deal for Alex Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk, whose name comes up repeatedly in trade rumors and who apparently cannot thrive as a center, will carry a $4.9 million cap hit, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie.

(Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston and plenty of others back up that number. Johnston notes that Galchenyuk will be a UFA when this deal expires.)

At 23, Galchenyuk’s already shown some flashes of brilliance, and – on paper – could stand as a player who could grow into his contract much like newly acquired forward Jonathan Drouin.

That said, Galchenyuk’s time with the Canadiens parallels Drouin’s troubles with the Tampa Bay Lightning, making one wonder if he’ll really stick or instead be moved later. Montreal experienced a similar tug-of-war with P.K. Subban before ultimately trading him to Nashville, after all.

Also:

As it stands, this is a great deal for the Habs. Apparently Galchenyuk initially filed for salary arbitration, but that’s no longer a concern.

GM Marc Bergevin & Co. have absorbed plenty of criticism over the years, yet they’ve done well to experience savings with many RFAs, including Max Pacioretty at $4.5M per season. There’s a strong chance that Galchenyuk will continue that trend.

Of course, as significant as this re-signing is, the Carey Price extension remains the pivotal moment of Montreal’s off-season. That said, it’s been a busy time, with the likes of Alex Radulov, Alexei Emelin, Nathan Beaulieu, and prospect Mikhail Sergachev leaving town while Ales Hemsky and Karl Alzner are big additions.

The Canadiens have solid space (Cap Friendly places it at $9.16 million) remaining if they want to add, say, some defensive help.

Considering the rumblings of Galchenyuk being moved, this deal almost makes him feel like an addition, too.

