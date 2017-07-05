Key players from Penguins, Sabres, Lightning headline salary arbitration list

The NHLPA released a list of players who are filing for salary arbitration during this off-season on Wednesday.
It’s important to note that arbitration hearings rarely happen, and with good reason, as they can be harsh situations that may lead to hard feelings between a player and his team. Hearings take place July 20-Aug. 2, with a 48-hour window for verdicts to be made.
Also, the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is set for tomorrow (July 6) at 5 p.m. ET.
Another key note: offer sheets are not an option for players who file for arbitration. Now, onto the list, which began with 30 players and is now down to 28:
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Colorado Avalanche
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Alex Galchenyuk (signed for three years; more on that here)
Nashville Predators
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Jesper Fast (signed, read about the deal here)
Ottawa Senators
Pittsburgh Penguins
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets