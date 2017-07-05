Getty

Key players from Penguins, Sabres, Lightning headline salary arbitration list

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

The NHLPA released a list of players who are filing for salary arbitration during this off-season on Wednesday.

It’s important to note that arbitration hearings rarely happen, and with good reason, as they can be harsh situations that may lead to hard feelings between a player and his team. Hearings take place July 20-Aug. 2, with a 48-hour window for verdicts to be made.

Also, the deadline for club-elected salary arbitration is set for tomorrow (July 6) at 5 p.m. ET.

Another key note: offer sheets are not an option for players who file for arbitration. Now, onto the list, which began with 30 players and is now down to 28:

Arizona Coyotes

Jordan Martinook

Boston Bruins

Ryan Spooner

Buffalo Sabres

Nathan Beaulieu

Johan Larsson

Robin Lehner

Calgary Flames

Micheal Ferland

Colorado Avalanche

Matt Nieto

Detroit Red Wings

Tomas Tatar

Edmonton Oilers

Joey LaLeggia

Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Gravel

Minnesota Wild

Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk (signed for three years; more on that here)

Nashville Predators

Viktor Arvidsson

Marek Mazanec

Austin Watson

New York Islanders

Calvin de Haan

New York Rangers

Jesper Fast (signed, read about the deal here)

Mika Zibanejad

Ottawa Senators

Ryan Dzingel

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Dumoulin

Conor Sheary

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Johnson

Ondrej Palat

Vancouver Canucks

Reid Boucher

Michael Chaput

Vegas Golden Knights

Nate Schmidt

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck

McDavid signs 8-year extension with Oilers, will have highest cap hit in NHL history

By Jason BroughJul 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Connor McDavid has signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

When the deal kicks in after next season, the average annual value on his deal will be $12.5 million — the highest cap hit in NHL history.

Still, according to GM Peter Chiarelli, the Oilers got themselves a bargain.

“This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you it easily could’ve been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,” Chiarelli said Wednesday at a press conference. “Building a team to win the Stanley Cup was a constant discussion point in this negotiation.”

McDavid is now signed through 2025-26. He still has one year left on his entry-level contract.

“Being here for the next nine years is something that was important to me,” said McDavid. “I wanted to show my commitment to the Oilers organization, the fans, the city — show that I’m in it for the long haul and I want to win here.”

It had been reported that McDavid’s cap hit could reach $13.25 million. However, TSN’s Bob McKenzie heard that McDavid “wasn’t comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it.”

The 20-year-old center just won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy after piling up 100 points (30G, 70A) in 82 games and leading the Oilers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, $86 million of McDavid’s extension will come in the form of signing bonuses.

Canadiens get bargain for Galchenyuk: Three years, reportedly $14.7M

By James O'BrienJul 5, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens continue to rotate between bright and puzzling moves with the announcement of a three-year deal for Alex Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk, whose name comes up repeatedly in trade rumors and who apparently cannot thrive as a center, will carry a $4.9 million cap hit, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie.

(Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston and plenty of others back up that number. Johnston notes that Galchenyuk will be a UFA when this deal expires.)

At 23, Galchenyuk’s already shown some flashes of brilliance, and – on paper – could stand as a player who could grow into his contract much like newly acquired forward Jonathan Drouin.

That said, Galchenyuk’s time with the Canadiens parallels Drouin’s troubles with the Tampa Bay Lightning, making one wonder if he’ll really stick or instead be moved later. Montreal experienced a similar tug-of-war with P.K. Subban before ultimately trading him to Nashville, after all.

Also:

As it stands, this is a great deal for the Habs. Apparently Galchenyuk initially filed for salary arbitration, but that’s no longer a concern.

GM Marc Bergevin & Co. have absorbed plenty of criticism over the years, yet they’ve done well to experience savings with many RFAs, including Max Pacioretty at $4.5M per season. There’s a strong chance that Galchenyuk will continue that trend.

Of course, as significant as this re-signing is, the Carey Price extension remains the pivotal moment of Montreal’s off-season. That said, it’s been a busy time, with the likes of Alex Radulov, Alexei Emelin, Nathan Beaulieu, and prospect Mikhail Sergachev leaving town while Ales Hemsky and Karl Alzner are big additions.

The Canadiens have solid space (Cap Friendly places it at $9.16 million) remaining if they want to add, say, some defensive help.

Considering the rumblings of Galchenyuk being moved, this deal almost makes him feel like an addition, too.

For now?

Arizona takes one-year flier on Etem

By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

Emerson Etem is getting another chance with another organization.

Etem, the 29th overall pick in 2010, has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes, the club announced on Wednesday.

The contract comes after a tumultuous past few years for the former first-rounder. Etem was traded from the Ducks to the Rangers in 2015 — in exchange for Carl Hagelin — but quickly flamed out in New York, appearing in just 19 games before the Rangers flipped him to Vancouver for Nicklas Jensen.

Emerson put up decent production with the Canucks, scoring 12 points in 39 games, earning himself a one-year deal in the process. But he failed to impress out of training camp last year, and was waived just prior to the start of the regular season.

He was scooped up by Anaheim — yes, the team that drafted him originally — and split his time between the Ducks and AHL Gulls. Anaheim opted against re-signing him this summer.

Etem is a really fast skater and still only 25 years old, but has never really capitalized on the opportunities provided — especially at the NHL level. It’s very likely the Coyotes have designated him as a depth guy for AHL Tucson.

Sabres add Davis Payne to Housley’s staff

By Mike HalfordJul 5, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

Didn’t take long for Davis Payne to find work.

Payne, who was fired in the aftermath of the Darryl Sutter-Dean Lombardi housecleaning in Los Angeles, has caught on with the Sabres as an associate coach on Phil Housley’s staff.

Buffalo made the announcement today, the first significant coaching addition since hiring Housley on June 15.

Payne helped the Kings capture the Stanley Cup as Sutter’s assistant in 2014. Prior to that, he spent numerous years in the St. Louis organization, as both the head coach of the club’s AHL affiliate in Peoria and the Blues themselves.

 

 