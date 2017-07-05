Arizona takes one-year flier on Etem

Emerson Etem is getting another chance with another organization.

Etem, the 29th overall pick in 2010, has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes, the club announced on Wednesday.

The contract comes after a tumultuous past few years for the former first-rounder. Etem was traded from the Ducks to the Rangers in 2015 — in exchange for Carl Hagelin — but quickly flamed out in New York, appearing in just 19 games before the Rangers flipped him to Vancouver for Nicklas Jensen.

Emerson put up decent production with the Canucks, scoring 12 points in 39 games, earning himself a one-year deal in the process. But he failed to impress out of training camp last year, and was waived just prior to the start of the regular season.

He was scooped up by Anaheim — yes, the team that drafted him originally — and split his time between the Ducks and AHL Gulls. Anaheim opted against re-signing him this summer.

Etem is a really fast skater and still only 25 years old, but has never really capitalized on the opportunities provided — especially at the NHL level. It’s very likely the Coyotes have designated him as a depth guy for AHL Tucson.