Sharks add ‘grit and physicality’ by signing Bollig

By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

On July 1, the San Jose Sharks lost some toughness when forward Micheal Haley signed with the Florida Panthers.

Today, the Sharks hope they’ve replaced that toughness by inking forward Brandon Bollig to a one-year contract.

“Bollig is a competitive player who will add a tough edge to the Sharks,” said San Jose GM Doug Wilson. “He brings with him a lot of playoff experience and a Stanley Cup Championship. His grit and physicality will be a great addition to our team.”

It’s reportedly a two-way deal for Bollig. The 30-year-old spent last season with the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate in Stockton, scoring 11 goals in 60 games with 136 PIM.

Bollig won a Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

Burakovsky gets two-year bridge deal with Caps

By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals have re-signed winger Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million contract.

It’s a bridge deal for the 22-year-old. He’ll still be a restricted free agent when it expires.

Burakovsky had 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 games last season, the final year of his entry-level contract. He then added three goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

The Burakovsky deal comes on the heels of a massive contract extension for Evgeny Kuznetsov. Two years ago, it was Kuznetsov that signed a bridge deal. Burakovsky’s payment breaks down as such:

The Caps still have one restricted free agent in goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Rangers address center depth, sign Desharnais

By Mike HalfordJul 4, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

Timing, eh?

Just hours after we asked what the Rangers were going to do at the center position, GM Jeff Gorton went out and addressed the depth issue, signing veteran David Desharnais to a one-year, $1 million deal.

The news, first reported by the New York Post, gives the Rangers a fourth piece down the middle in addition to Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller. Gorton has said the club is comfortable with Miller playing center, even though he’s spent considerable time on the wing.

This is a low-risk move for the Blueshirts. The 30-year-old is coming off a year split between Montreal and Edmonton, in which he scored six goals and 14 points over 49 games. He finished reasonably well with the Oilers, appearing in all 13 games while averaging just under 10 minutes a night.

In Round 1, he scored the OT winner in Edmonton’s 4-3 win over the Sharks in Game 5.

It remains to be seen if Gorton is done adding at the center position. It’s fair to think he’s not. The Rangers are still pretty thin and, over the weekend, he indicated he’s been in trade discussions with teams to try and upgrade.

 

Report: Kovalchuk to play in KHL next season

By Mike HalfordJul 4, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Ilya Kovalchuk’s long-rumored NHL return has been put on ice.

Per the New York Post, Kovalchuk has opted to play in the KHL next season. The news comes after weeks of speculation about him returning to North America, with a number of interested suitors — including the Rangers and Blue Jackets — being bandied about.

Kovalchuk’s NHL rights are held by the Devils and, for him to return, New Jersey GM Ray Shero would’ve needed to orchestrate a trade. The Post reports Shero made several attempts to move Kovalchuk, but that it “just did not work out.”

There are two points worth mentioning here. One is that, by waiting another year, Kovalchuk will become a free agent next July. That would allow him to sign wherever he chooses — though he’ll be 35 at that point, and five seasons removed from NHL competition.

The other point? The Olympics.

Staying in the KHL would, conceivably, allow Kovalchuk to represent Russia at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Back in April, Russian hockey federation chairman Arkady Rotenberg said his group would try to keep KHL players from leaving for North America and bring NHL free agents back this summer, with the goal of preparing for and participating in the Olympics.

Kovalchuk has represented Russia in each of the last four Olympics, helping the country capture bronze in 2002.

Del Zotto to get bigger offensive role in Vancouver

By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

In Michael Del Zotto‘s first year in Philadelphia, Mark Streit was the top power-play defenseman on the Flyers.

The second year, Shayne Gostisbehere came along, and Streit was still there.

The third year, another talented, young defenseman was added to the mix in Ivan Provorov. That knocked Del Zotto down to fourth in power-play time among Flyers d-men: just 48:46 on the season, compared to 65:16 on the penalty kill.

It also spelled an end to Del Zotto’s career in Philly. The Flyers were moving on without him. On July 1, he signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Vancouver.

For the 27-year-old, the change of scenery should be a good opportunity, given the Canucks’ blue line doesn’t have nearly the kind of offensive ability that the Flyers have built up on theirs.

Mobility was another glaring issue for Vancouver’s defense last season.

“You have to be able to move into today’s game,” said Del Zotto, per The Province. “It’s all about puck retrieval and the strength of my game is that first pass and that’s what the game has become. And I didn’t get a ton of power play time in Philly because my role there was more defensive, which is fine, because it’s about whatever it takes to win.”

Next season, Del Zotto will compete with the likes of Alex Edler, Troy Stecher, and Ben Hutton for power-play time. The Canucks were dreadful (29th, 14.1%) with the man advantage in 2016-17 — a big reason they also signed forwards Sam Gagner and Alexander Burmistrov on July 1.

“We wanted to add experienced players to help with the development of our kids,” GM Jim Benning said, per NHL.com. “These players are still relatively young, they add speed and skill, and it will help with the competition for ice time and jobs. Now our young players have to earn spots.”