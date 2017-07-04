PHT Morning Skate: Hockey players in Buffalo set world record for longest game ever played

–A group of recreational hockey players from Buffalo broke the world record for the longest hockey game ever played. The game lasted 10 days, 10 hours, three minutes and 21 seconds, which is absolutely incredible. To make this an even better story, the players raised $1.2 million for cancer research. (Associated Press)

–The Boston Bruins were pretty quiet during free agency in 2017, so CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty took the opportunity to look back at the three best and worst free agent signings during the Don Sweeney era. Veteran Dominic Moore gave the Bruins some solid value, while David Backes’ deal appears to be a little steep. (CSN New England)

–Artist Tony Harris has been painting portraits of each of the Top 100 NHL Players in history. This week, the league unveiled color portraits of Teemu Selanne in a Ducks jersey and Mats Sundin in a Maple Leafs jersey. “Teemu Selanne had nearly 700 goals, and I asked an NHL coach what made him such a prolific goal scorer. Speed, of course, was his first thought but then he clarified his answer noting that Teemu’s anticipation and ability to react was uncanny. For me, this painting is trying to capture that moment of jumping into the play and creating a scoring opportunity.” (NHL.com)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs shocked the hockey world when they signed Patrick Marleau, but was it a good move? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire believes the move is risky based on Marleau’s age. Fortunately for Toronto, they have a number of key players on entry-level contracts, which means they can afford to pay older guys a little more money. (Sportsnet)

–Canadiens goalie Carey Price just signed an $84-million contract extension, but his former billet family doesn’t believe that kind of money will change his laid-back attitude. “He’ll be 30 this year and I’ve known him since he was 16. If he can go to a different store to save five bucks, he’ll still do it. He likes to do things for charity, and he doesn’t spend money like he’s a millionaire.” There’s also a funny story about Price being 25 cents short at a convenience store. (NHL.com)

–The Vancouver Canucks give us a behind-the-scenes look at GM Jim Benning’s 2017 draft experience. From discussing trades to selecting draft picks, Benning did it all during those two days. This is a must-watch for any hockey fan. (Top)