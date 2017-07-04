PHT Morning Skate: Hockey players in Buffalo set world record for longest game ever played

1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 4, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–A group of recreational hockey players from Buffalo broke the world record for the longest hockey game ever played. The game lasted 10 days, 10 hours, three minutes and 21 seconds, which is absolutely incredible. To make this an even better story, the players raised $1.2 million for cancer research. (Associated Press)

–The Boston Bruins were pretty quiet during free agency in 2017, so CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty took the opportunity to look back at the three best and worst free agent signings during the Don Sweeney era. Veteran Dominic Moore gave the Bruins some solid value, while David Backes’ deal appears to be a little steep. (CSN New England)

–Artist Tony Harris has been painting portraits of each of the Top 100 NHL Players in history. This week, the league unveiled color portraits of Teemu Selanne in a Ducks jersey and Mats Sundin in a Maple Leafs jersey. “Teemu Selanne had nearly 700 goals, and I asked an NHL coach what made him such a prolific goal scorer. Speed, of course, was his first thought but then he clarified his answer noting that Teemu’s anticipation and ability to react was uncanny. For me, this painting is trying to capture that moment of jumping into the play and creating a scoring opportunity.” (NHL.com)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs shocked the hockey world when they signed Patrick Marleau, but was it a good move? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire believes the move is risky based on Marleau’s age. Fortunately for Toronto, they have a number of key players on entry-level contracts, which means they can afford to pay older guys a little more money. (Sportsnet)

–Canadiens goalie Carey Price just signed an $84-million contract extension, but his former billet family doesn’t believe that kind of money will change his laid-back attitude. “He’ll be 30 this year and I’ve known him since he was 16. If he can go to a different store to save five bucks, he’ll still do it. He likes to do things for charity, and he doesn’t spend money like he’s a millionaire.” There’s also a funny story about Price being 25 cents short at a convenience store. (NHL.com)

–The Vancouver Canucks give us a behind-the-scenes look at GM Jim Benning’s 2017 draft experience. From discussing trades to selecting draft picks, Benning did it all during those two days. This is a must-watch for any hockey fan. (Top)

Report: Niederreiter files for arbitration

By Mike HalfordJul 4, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Last month, the agent for Wild forward Nino Niederreiter said he and his client wanted to avoid arbitration.

But on Tuesday, the Niederreiter camp made a somewhat expected, if not required move — filing for arbitration ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, per the Star-Tribune.

Back in June, agent Andre Rufener told the Star-Tribune Niederreiter wanted to stay away from arbitration and hoped to get a long-term deal done Minnesota. Rufener also addressed trade reports involving his client, explaining that — while he doesn’t envision a deal happening — he is aware that Niederreiter’s in demand across the NHL.

“We’re just taking this as a positive thing,” Rufener said. “There’s interest in him across the league.”

It’s easy to see why. Niederreiter is only 24 and has cracked the 20-goal plateau in each of his last three seasons.

As such, one would expect him to get a significant raise from the three-year, $8 million deal he just wrapped. That one carried a $2.67M average annual cap hit.

One has to think Niederreiter is well aware of the big money being splashed to keep talented young forwards locked in long-term. Jonathan Drouin, for example, scored a six-year, $33 million extension from Montreal just hours after being acquired from Tampa Bay.

The tricky part for the Wild, of course, is that Niederreiter isn’t the only talented youngster needing a new deal. Mikael Granlund, who led the team in points last year, is also a RFA that could file for arbitration by tomorrow’s deadline.

It is worth noting, however, that teams and players can continue negotiating after the filing.

Avalanche sign Yakupov to one-year deal

By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Nail Yakupov is moving to Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that they’ve signed the 23-year-old winger. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth $875,000.

The first overall draft pick in 2012, Yakupov became an unrestricted free agent after the St. Louis Blues chose last week not to extend him a qualifying offer.

Yakupov played 40 games for the Blues last season. He battled a knee injury and finished with just three goals and six assists.

In Colorado, Yakupov should get a decent opportunity to prove himself. The Avs had the NHL’s worst offense and worst power play last season.

What are the Rangers going to do at center?

By Mike HalfordJul 4, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

After trading Derek Stepan to the Coyotes and losing Oscar Lindberg to Vegas at the expansion draft, the Rangers have found themselves with some serious holes down the middle.

On paper, the club’s top two centers are Mika Zibanejadwho still needs a new contract — and Kevin Hayes. J.T. Miller could be relied upon for spot duty. Swedish pivot Lias Andersson, taken seventh overall at last week’s draft, said he wants to make the Rangers this year, but there’s no guarantee he’ll even play in North America this season.

GM Jeff Gorton is aware the position needs an upgrade.

“We know it’s a need,” Gorton said, per Newsday. “We have the luxury of [winger] J.T. Miller, who we feel is a natural center and at some point we’re hoping to make that move, but we’ve had discussions with some teams and some trade scenarios.

“We’ll see where it takes us.”

One avenue that’s becoming less and less enticing is the free agent market. It’s been open for four days now, and some of the best center options available are gone. Joe Thornton re-upped in San Jose, Nick Bonino landed in Nashville and Martin Hanzal signed in Dallas.

Signing any of the remaining UFA centers would be for depth purposes only. Which probably explains why Gorton is gauging the trade market.

It’ll be interesting to see where it takes him. There aren’t many teams with an abundance of talent and/or depth down the middle, but some may be more willing than others to part with it.

After flurry of moves, questions remain about Stars’ blue line

By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars are in go-for-it mode.

Of that, there can be no debate, after GM Jim Nill hired Ken Hitchock as head coach, traded for and signed goalie Ben Bishop, traded for defenseman Marc Methot, then added forwards Alexander Radulov and Martin Hanzal in free agency.

Combine those new additions with Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Jason Spezza, and John Klingberg, and expectations will be rightfully high next season.

Certainly, with all that talent, scoring goals shouldn’t be an issue in Big D.

Defensively, though, the Stars will not only need to be better, they’ll need to be much better. In 2016-17, they had the NHL’s second-highest goals-against average (3.17). Only the dreadful Avalanche got scored on more (3.37).

Hence, the Hitchcock hiring and the Bishop signing. The former knows how to structure a team to defend. The latter has a .919 career save percentage.

But in terms of importance, don’t sleep on the Methot acquisition. Next season, Nill expects the 32-year-old to pair with Klingberg, in the same way that Methot paired with Erik Karlsson in Ottawa.

“Marc has proven to be a capable and steady defenseman that can play well with an offensive-minded partner, and he will add a tremendous amount of leadership and experience to our blue line,” Nill said, per the Dallas Morning News.

Of course, even if Klingberg and Methot strike a good balance, there are two other pairings to worry about. Perhaps Dan Hamhuis could skate with Julius Honka: one steady veteran with a more offensive-minded youngster. Then put Esa Lindell with Stephen Johns.

In theory, it could work.

In theory.

Dallas learned last year that a plan doesn’t always come together. The Stars entered the season with Stanley Cup aspirations, only for almost everything to go wrong. When it was over, they’d gone from the best record in the Western Conference to missing the playoffs by 15 points.

Though the goaltending took much of the blame for all the losing, the defense was a real issue. Last summer, the Stars bid good-bye to Alex Goligoski and Jason Demers, a couple of top-four guys. In response, Hamhuis was brought in as a free agent; however, he struggled right off the bat.

It is not easy to fix a defense in today’s NHL. Just ask all the teams still trying to do it. To have success, much of the improvement has to come internally. So, yes, Methot will have to be a complement for Klingberg. But also, Lindell will have to avoid a sophomore slump, and Honka will have to prove he’s ready for the big time.

“We like what we have on paper, but in the end the goal for us is to be a contender every year, to get in the playoffs every year,” Nill said, per the Associated Press. “This game can humble you pretty quick, and it’s a tough league.”