Getty

Sharks add Rob Zettler to coaching staff

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

When Bob Boughner left the San Jose Sharks coaching staff to take over as the head coach of the Florida Panthers it left an opening on Peter DeBoer’s staff.

On Monday, the Sharks filled that vacancy by bringing back Rob Zettler to serve as an assistant coach.

“Rob has extensive experience working as a coach at the NHL level and developing prospects as a head coach in the AHL,” said DeBoer in a team statement. “As we researched candidates during this process, reputable people that I spoke with kept coming back to me with the same words: communicator, teacher, and professional. We think he will be a tremendous asset to our staff.”

Before getting into coaching Zettler played 569 games as a defenseman in the NHL, including 196 with the Sharks in the first years of their existence.

He also spent time working as an assistant on Ron Wilson’s coaching staff in San Jose between 2002 and 2008.

Before rejoining the Sharks organization this time around his most recent coaching job was as the head coach of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, the top farm team of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to one-year contract

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights added another goalie to their system on Monday with the signing of free agent Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract.

The contract will pay him $650,000 according to the team.

Dansk was drafted in the second-round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012 but never played a game in the NHL for the team. He was a restricted free agent this summer but did not receive a qualifying offer from the team, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 23-year-old goalie spent the past two seasons playing in Sweden for Rogle BK.

His only professional experience in North America has been limited to just the 2014-15 season that he spent split between the ECHL and AHL.

He joins a Vegas organization that so far has Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin Pickard and Maxime Legace under contract. Fleury is locked in as the starter so the best Dansk can hope for this season is to potentially unseat Pickard as his backup.

The Stars are winning another offseason, but will the results follow on the ice?

Getty
12 Comments
By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

“Watch out for the Dallas Stars this season” is a sentence you have probably heard — or maybe even said! — once or twice every summer for the past five years.

It is because if there is one thing the Jim Nill era has been known for in Dallas since he took over as the team’s general manager, it is big, franchise altering, blockbuster moves pretty much every offseason.

The list is an extensive one.

In 2013 it was Tyler Seguin in what has turned out to be a laughably one-sided trade with the Boston Bruins and the hiring of coach Lindy Ruff.

In 2014 it was Jason Spezza (in another laughably one-sided trade in Dallas’ favor) and Ales Hemsky.

In 2015 it was Patrick Sharp (another steal), Johnny Oduya and Antti Niemi.

Coming off of a 50-win season he took last summer off in the blockbuster moves department but has jumped right back in this summer by getting pretty much every major free agent and available player under the sun. So far he has acquired Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot with Ken Hitchcock returning to run the show behind the bench.

They have, once again, created more buzz for what might be coming this season.

They are not shying away from that buzz, either.

As nice as all of that sounds, there is definitely cause for some skepticism here because in previous years the results on the ice have not always matched the preseason hype that comes with all of their major moves.

They have made the playoffs twice in the past four years, topped 92 points in the standings just one time during that stretch, and have managed to win just a single playoff round.

Will this current group of additions produce a different ending and actually justify all of the praise and hype?

For Nill’s sake, it better because there is going to come a point where simply winning every trade and topping the summer’s “winners” list isn’t going to be enough.

The Stars have two more years of Spezza before his contract expires, two more years of Seguin at a below market rate before he really cashes in with a mega contract and they just invested $75 million over the next seven years in three players (Radulov, Bishop, Hanzal) that are all already 30 years old.

Given all of that you have to think these next couple of years are the window for the Stars to make some noise.

The ingredients, for the most part, are there.

Seguin and Benn are as good of an offensive duo as there is in the league and the type of cornerstone players a team needs to win, and one of them is still signed at a bargain rate. Plus just added Radulov into that mix.

There is no doubt injuries and goaltending played havoc on their season a year ago, so simply having a healthier season with some fresh blood might help. And if they get the Vezina Trophy finalist version of Bishop that will certainly help fix the goaltending mess that has plagued this team for a few years now.

It’s understandable that there is hype and excitement after so many big additions and a new direction behind the bench.

But we have seen this movie before, and it’s not like all of these moves are completely foolproof. Given the season Bishop had last season and his recent injury history there has to be some concern as to what he is going to be capable of this season. Hanzal is a nice player and Radulov was the best forward on the open market, but again, they are all on the wrong side of 30 and that always brings a risk with long-term contracts.

What I am trying to say here is: The best way to approach this Stars team should be with cautious optimism. There is reason to believe they can re-write the script this season, but until they actually do it there should still be a little doubt as to how good they will actually be.

Wild re-sign Reilly for two years, $1.45 million

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday afternoon that they have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract that will pay him $1.45 million through the end of the 2018-19 season.

Reilly, 23, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Wild organization, appearing in 46 games at the NHL level. He has scored two goals to go with six assists.

The Wild were able to sign him in 2015 after the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in the third-round of the 2011 draft, did not sign him to a contract, allowing him to hit the unrestricted free agent market.

He has spent most of the past two years playing in the American Hockey League.

Even after the trade of Marco Scandella to Buffalo the Wild blue line is still crowded so Reilly is going to have plenty of competition for a roster spot and ice time.

Detroit re-signs Ouellet — two years, $2.5 million

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordJul 3, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

Defenseman Xavier Ouellet has inked a two-year, $2.5 million extension with the Red Wings, per TVA.

Ouellet, 23, made a significant leap last season, posting career highs in games played (66) and points (12). It also marked the first time in his professional career he played only at the NHL level, after spending the previous three seasons shuttling between Detroit and AHL Grand Rapids.

The 48th overall pick in 2011, Ouellet has become a steady, dependable defenseman for the Wings. That development is partly why GM Ken Holland was able to move on from the likes of Alexey Marchenko and Brendan Smith last year.

Ouellet could fill an even larger role next season. Veteran blueliners Niklas Kronwall (knee) and Jonathan Ericsson (wrist) are coming off injury-plagued campaigns, and may need reduced minutes.