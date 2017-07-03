PHT Morning Skate: The best remaining free agents on the market

–Greg Wyshynski of the Puck Daddy blog breaks down the five best worst free-agent signings from July 1st. Benoit Pouliot‘s contract with the Sabres is much better than his last one with the Oilers. The Hurricanes grabbing Justin Williams was another good move. Unfortunately for Winnipeg fans, the Jets seemed to have dropped the ball with the deal they gave Dmitry Kulikov. (Yahoo)

–The New York Post’s Larry Brooks believes that the current salary cap structure in the NHL punishes teams, like Edmonton, that have drafted impact players. Brooks writes: “Instead of being able to bask in the glory of having Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on their side for years and years to come, the Oilers already are being forced to consider whether to trade Draisaitl– a brilliant 21-year-old who is Edmonton’s second-best player other than goaltender Cam Talbot— in order to accomodate No. 97’s anticipated contract extension of $13.25 million per year.” (New York Post)

–Caps head coach Barry Trotz appreciates the fact that NHL head coaches always wear suits behind the bench, but he’s also made it a point to donate several of his suits to unemployed people who need them. “It resonated with us, obviously. It’s an opportunity for us to make a difference for people who are down on their luck.” (Washington Post)

–Hall-of-famer Eric Lindros had his career cut short because of concussions. Now, he wants to make sure people who suffer brain injuries have the proper information available at their disposal to make smart decisions about rest and recovery. (Sports Illustrated)

—Alexander Radulov has reportedly been deciding between offers from Dallas and Montreal, so he would either be a teammate of Jamie Benn or Jordie Benn. The Benn brothers decided they would play a high-stakes game of bubble hockey with the winner getting Radulov. (NHL.com)

–Most of the best free agents have already signed new contracts, but there’s still a bit of quality available. Here’s NHL.com’s list of the best free agents on the market. It’s not surprising to see Radulov at the top of the list. His teammate, Andrei Markov, is also looking for work. (NHL.com)