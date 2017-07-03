Oilers promote Howson to vice president of player development

The Edmonton Oilers made a change to their front office on Sunday when they promoted Scott Howson to their vice president of player development.

Howson had been working for the organization as a pro scout and advisor since 2015.

He has an extensive history working in NHL front office, with most of his career coming within the Oilers front office including 13 seasons between 1994 and 2007. After that he took over the Columbus Blue Jackets as their general manager. After struggling to put together a consistently competitive team they parted ways, paving the way for Howson to return to the Oilers organization.

Howson told the Edmonton Journal on Sunday that he will watch, evaluate and guide Oilers prospects still with their junior and college teams to better prepare them for the NHL.

“During the season it’s about monitoring the kids who are outside our control, who aren’t in Bakersfield. Kids who are in college or playing Junior. I’ll do a trip to Europe. “It’s really making sure that we’re in front of them, we’re talking to their coaches, we’re monitoring them, putting out fires if that has to happen, and giving them clear and honest feedback about what they need to do to get to wear the Oilers jersey.”

He is taking over a role that was previously held by Kelly Buchberger.