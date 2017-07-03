Getty

Oilers promote Howson to vice president of player development

Jul 3, 2017

The Edmonton Oilers made a change to their front office on Sunday when they promoted Scott Howson to their vice president of player development.

Howson had been working for the organization as a pro scout and advisor since 2015.

He has an extensive history working in NHL front office, with most of his career coming within the Oilers front office including 13 seasons between 1994 and 2007. After that he took over the Columbus Blue Jackets as their general manager. After struggling to put together a consistently competitive team they parted ways, paving the way for Howson to return to the Oilers organization.

Howson told the Edmonton Journal on Sunday that he will watch, evaluate and guide Oilers prospects still with their junior and college teams to better prepare them for the NHL.

“During the season it’s about monitoring the kids who are outside our control, who aren’t in Bakersfield. Kids who are in college or playing Junior. I’ll do a trip to Europe.

“It’s really making sure that we’re in front of them, we’re talking to their coaches, we’re monitoring them, putting out fires if that has to happen, and giving them clear and honest feedback about what they need to do to get to wear the Oilers jersey.”

He is taking over a role that was previously held by Kelly Buchberger.

Canadiens lose Radulov to Stars, replace him with Hemsky

Jul 3, 2017

The Dallas Stars continued to load up this offseason by signing one of the top free agent forwards available, Alexander Radulov, to a five-year contract worth $6.25 million per season.

The $31.25 million price tag is the largest contract signed in free agency this summer.

Radulov is the latest big-ticket acquisition to join the Stars this summer, joining goaltender Ben Bishop, center Martin Hanzal and defenseman Marc Methot.

He will be joining a roster that already boasts Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza up front and should help improve an offense that significantly regressed last season. Radulov spent the 2016-17 season playing Montreal in his return to the NHL and was an immediate impact player. He was able to turn that one-year deal into a long-term contract with Dallas.

For the Canadiens, it leaves a pretty big hole in their lineup as Radulov was one of their best forwards all season.

They attempted to fill that spot by signing former Stars forward Ales Hemsky to a one-year contract that will pay him $1 million this season.

After being reasonably healthy for three consecutive seasons, Hemsky’s injury issues returned last season and limited him to just 15 games. He is still a talented playmaker when healthy, but that is always the key with Hemsky. It is a relatively low-risk deal for the Canadiens with some upside, but it still looks to be a pretty significant downgrade up front.

Capitals GM on suffering Stanley Cup hangover (without the Stanley Cup)

Jul 3, 2017

The Washington Capitals are no stranger to painful losses, but falling – again – to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round cut especially deep this time around because this was their best shot.

That doesn’t mean this is their last shot, mind you.

Still, GM Brian MacLellan admitted something he alluded to before: the franchise loaded up to make a big run in 2016-17. Now they pick up the pieces, which means making painful decisions, like re-signing T.J. Oshie while ultimately needing to give up Marcus Johansson for picks instead of players.

“We maxed it out both player-wise and salary-wise, and we were expecting to run into some issues going forward,” MacLellan said during an unusually fascinating press conference. “It’s no different than teams that won in the past. We have the same kind of hangover but we haven’t won a championship and we’re dealing with it now.”

MacLellan emphasized that he believes that the Capitals have a “good team still,” and even with some agonizing omissions, he might be right.

It’s easy to bash MacLellan for going all-in with the benefit of hindsight, yet grabbing the likes of Kevin Shattenkirk made the Capitals heavy favorites going into the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They just couldn’t get it done.

Now, the clearer source of criticism comes down to how MacLellan is nursing this hangover.

Some wonder why he didn’t buy out Brooks Orpik, for instance. You can quibble with the decision, but at least MacLellan was candid with his reasoning:

The Capitals GM also admitted that Evgeny Kuznetsov maximized his considerable leverage in landing that big extension.

You could almost feel the doom-and-gloom during this press conference. The hangover still hurts, something that seemed clear when MacLellan hesitated to speak with the media immediately after the Penguins eliminated his Capitals.

All is not necessarily lost … but this latest defeat – and the fallout from taking a big swing for the fences – still stings to this day.

Caps add depth by signing Smith-Pelly to two-way contract

Jul 3, 2017

After trading away Marcus Johansson on Sunday evening, the Washington Capitals have added some depth to their group of forwards.

The Capitals signed Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year, two-way contract. If he sticks in the NHL, he’ll earn $650,000.

He was able to hit the free-agent market after being bought out by the Devils last week.

After being traded from Montreal to New Jersey during the 2015-16 season, he racked up 13 points in 18 games. Unfortunately for Smith-Pelly, he wasn’t able to keep that up last season, as he had just nine points in 53 contests.

The 25-year-old was originally selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Caps become Smith-Pelly’s fourth team in the last four seasons.

After one season with Flyers, Roman Lyubimov is going back to the KHL

Jul 3, 2017

Roman Lyubimov‘s stay in North America didn’t last very long.

After one season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Lyubimov has decided to return to the KHL, as he signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow.

GM Ron Hextall extended a qualifying offer to Lyubimov earlier this off-season, but it obviously wasn’t enough to get him to return to the NHL.

The 25-year-old forward had just four goals and two assists in in 47 games with Philadelphia in 2016-17.

He served as a healthy scratch in 20 of his team’s final 22 games. In the two games he played down the stretch, the Russian forward had just 5:20 and 11:15 of ice time.

Prior to joining the Flyers as a free agent, he had spent the previous six years with CSKA, so he’s returning to a familiar place.