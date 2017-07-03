Getty

It won’t be pretty, but Capitals can still contend

By James O'BrienJul 3, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan admitted that his team is experiencing a championship “hangover” without the benefits of a Stanley Cup, which sounds even worse than a headache without the party.

And, no doubt about it, this last swing for the fences was the mightiest they could muster.

Still, it’s easy to linger on this letdown and forget that sports can be pretty strange. Sometimes a big run happens well after people expect it.

Who, in their right mind, expected Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks to shock LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2011? Hockey has plenty of examples of surprise runs, including the Predators going from the 16th-ranked playoff team to two wins from a title.

No doubt about it, the Capitals will feel the sting in losing Justin Williams, Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner, Marcus Johansson, Nate Schmidt, and maybe a little confidence in Barry Trotz.

Even so, the very Pittsburgh Penguins team that torments them can also be a beacon of hope: you don’t need a perfect regular season to win it all.

The Capitals are no longer in a position to run away with the Presidents’ Trophy each year. Instead, they just need to make the best of things like … you know, just about every salary-cap era contender.

An aging core … but not an old core

Look, the most important members of this team no longer qualify as spring chickens. Alex Ovechkin‘s gray hair stands as a reminder of our mortality, really.

Rather than being a reason for panic, the ages of their most important players emphasize the notion that they need to keep hammering away:

Andre Burakovsky: 22
Evgeny Kuznetsov: 25
John Carlson: 27
Braden Holtby: 27
Nicklas Backstrom: 29
Matt Niskanen: 30
T.J. Oshie: 30
Alex Ovechkin: 31

Sure, some of those important contributors might slip, but that’s still a core group most franchises would envy. They still have an elite goalie, dangerous scorers, two strong centers, an experienced head coach, and some capable defensemen.

Promotions?

One key development might be the rise (or fall?) of Jakub Vrana.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed solid – though not spectacular – success in the AHL, and also got his feet wet at the NHL level. He didn’t go wild for Washington, but with that first-round pedigree (13th pick in 2014) and solid numbers in Hershey, there’s some reason to believe that he could at least be a meaningful contributor.

Vrana could ease the sting of losing one of those key forwards.

In defending keeping Brooks Orpik around, MacLellan points to a similar possibility among Washington’s defensive prospects:

Diving into the bargain bin

Here’s some advice for MacLellan: as painful as times are now, don’t go on vacation just yet. The Capitals should take advantage of a free agent market that is low on stars but potentially high on value.

The Capitals could go with veteran forwards such as Jaromir Jagr,* Thomas Vanek, or Jiri Hudler. All three of those guys aren’t that far removed from success.

They can also take on some interesting “reclamation projects.” Nail Yakupov and Brandon Pirri are just a couple of players who could be this year’s answer to Sam Gagner.

And, yes, the pickings are slimmer on the blueline, but Cody Franson and John-Michael Liles could provide solid depth help.

MacLellan seems aware that these options are out there, at least broadly speaking.

Is this situation perfect? No, not really.

Still, the Capitals have suffered despite seemingly boasting championship rosters on paper. Maybe they can win ugly after all these painful times losing with the prettiest roster?

* – Yes, he had a bad stay in Washington, but that was approximately a billion years ago.

Rather than seeking free agents, Flyers expect young players to step up

By James O'BrienJul 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

When it came to the Philadelphia Flyers’ goaltending situation, GM Ron Hextall decided to pair veteran pickup Brian Elliott with Michal Neuvirth rather than gambling on promising younger netminder Anthony Stolarz.

Some of the Flyers’ worst recent moves came down to aiming for quick free-agent fixes rather than trusting rising players, but that one goalie move might be the exception rather than the rule this summer.

Hextall seems like he’s sticking to the plan, which in this case could translate to very little movement in the free agent market.

” … As I stated a few days ago, we don’t want to box our young players out,” Hextall said in a press conference, via Broad Street Hockey’s transcription. “Three years ago we set a course, and we’re staying with that course. And part of that course is draft and develop. Part of drafting and developing is yes, making your players earn it, but also not boxing them out with older veterans. We feel like there’s opportunity on our hockey club for young guys to step up, and quite frankly we expect them to and we have multiple players that can step up.”

2017’s number two pick Nolan Patrick is the most enticing player to watch in that regard, as he could very well make an immediate jump.

He’s far from the only intriguing prospect either trying to make a first splash or their next step, either.

The Flyers signed Jordan Weal almost certainly with expectations for bigger things, while 20-year-olds Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov could blossom further in 2017-18. One would expect the likes of Samuel Morin and Travis Sanheim to start really knocking on the door, too.

Of course, sitting through such baby steps often requires the patience to accept incremental growth – and to live with some stumbles – something that, historically, the Flyers have occasionally struggled with.

Here’s hoping that Flyers ownership displays the same patience with Hextall’s process and the subtly impressive GM has with this team’s prospects, as this franchise seems poised for future success.

It may just be a question of “When?”

Rob Blake is off to a solid start with the Kings

By James O'BrienJul 3, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

Much like (another former Kings assistant GM) Ron Hextall with the Philadelphia Flyers, Rob Blake was handed quite a salary cap mess when he took over for former Los Angeles GM Dean Lombardi.

It’s taken years for Hextall to wade through most of the Flyers’ issues, and so far, it seems like Blake is going to need to follow in similar baby steps. On the bright side, it seems like he’s doing just that.

Passing early – and easier – tests

While losing Brayden McNabb to the expansion draft really stings, the bigger picture so far is that Blake might be capable of making lemonade out of L.A.’s lemons.

Consider this: he re-signed Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson to bargain deals, and very well might have enjoyed a sneaky-great bargain in bringing Michael Cammalleri back to the franchise for just $1 million. Those three forwards cost less than $10 million combined.

Some snickered at the Darcy Kuemper signing, but considering the cheap price and his solid .910 career save percentage, it might be another incremental victory for Blake.

Time will tell how well he fared, yet it’s another promising sign that the Kings were frequently mentioned as “winners” of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Big decisions and challenges to come

Can the Kings rid themselves of albatross deals, particularly in Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik? Other contenders and rebuilding franchises have found ways to do that, so some might expect Blake & Co. to pull a rabbit out of a hat in such regards.

Blake will also need to ask tough questions about how wide open the Kings’ window really is.

Anze Kopitar either suffered from an “off year” or is headed for a rapid decline. Jeff Carter keeps scoring goals, but at 32, you have to wonder if he’ll slow down soon.

The biggest fork in the road might come with Drew Doughty; the 27-year-old boasts a (relative) bargain cap hit of $7 million, yet those savings evaporate after 2018-19. He’ll be a UFA and close to 30 heading into his next deal, so the Kings must decide if they want to stick with this mix or make some painful, drastic changes.

Right man for the job?

At least the early signs are that Blake is attuned to what makes this team work, and how the franchise might adapt to an evolving NHL.

Kings director of scouting Mark Yannetti told the Los Angeles Times’ Helene Elliott that Blake distinguishes himself with a patient approach, and he may very well need it.

“Dean is abstract and progressively thinking and there’s a James Joycean quality to the way Dean moves. It’s almost stream of consciousness. And Rob is very patient and measured,” Yannetti said after the Kings chose center Gabriel Vilardi with that pick. “They’re both extremely intelligent and they get to similar places with different routes … Rob was a very steadying and very calm influence at the table.”

Hey, it’s not every day that you hear an NHL GM compared to James Joyce.

With that in mind, Kings fans need to be patient with this process, though maybe not “reading Ulysses” patient.

Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to one-year contract

By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights added another goalie to their system on Monday with the signing of free agent Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract.

The contract will pay him $650,000 according to the team.

Dansk was drafted in the second-round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012 but never played a game in the NHL for the team. He was a restricted free agent this summer but did not receive a qualifying offer from the team, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 23-year-old goalie spent the past two seasons playing in Sweden for Rogle BK.

His only professional experience in North America has been limited to just the 2014-15 season that he spent split between the ECHL and AHL.

He joins a Vegas organization that so far has Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin Pickard and Maxime Legace under contract. Fleury is locked in as the starter so the best Dansk can hope for this season is to potentially unseat Pickard as his backup.

The Stars are winning another offseason, but will the results follow on the ice?

Getty
By Adam GretzJul 3, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

“Watch out for the Dallas Stars this season” is a sentence you have probably heard — or maybe even said! — once or twice every summer for the past five years.

It is because if there is one thing the Jim Nill era has been known for in Dallas since he took over as the team’s general manager, it is big, franchise altering, blockbuster moves pretty much every offseason.

The list is an extensive one.

In 2013 it was Tyler Seguin in what has turned out to be a laughably one-sided trade with the Boston Bruins and the hiring of coach Lindy Ruff.

In 2014 it was Jason Spezza (in another laughably one-sided trade in Dallas’ favor) and Ales Hemsky.

In 2015 it was Patrick Sharp (another steal), Johnny Oduya and Antti Niemi.

Coming off of a 50-win season he took last summer off in the blockbuster moves department but has jumped right back in this summer by getting pretty much every major free agent and available player under the sun. So far he has acquired Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot with Ken Hitchcock returning to run the show behind the bench.

They have, once again, created more buzz for what might be coming this season.

They are not shying away from that buzz, either.

As nice as all of that sounds, there is definitely cause for some skepticism here because in previous years the results on the ice have not always matched the preseason hype that comes with all of their major moves.

They have made the playoffs twice in the past four years, topped 92 points in the standings just one time during that stretch, and have managed to win just a single playoff round.

Will this current group of additions produce a different ending and actually justify all of the praise and hype?

For Nill’s sake, it better because there is going to come a point where simply winning every trade and topping the summer’s “winners” list isn’t going to be enough.

The Stars have two more years of Spezza before his contract expires, two more years of Seguin at a below market rate before he really cashes in with a mega contract and they just invested $75 million over the next seven years in three players (Radulov, Bishop, Hanzal) that are all already 30 years old.

Given all of that you have to think these next couple of years are the window for the Stars to make some noise.

The ingredients, for the most part, are there.

Seguin and Benn are as good of an offensive duo as there is in the league and the type of cornerstone players a team needs to win, and one of them is still signed at a bargain rate. Plus just added Radulov into that mix.

There is no doubt injuries and goaltending played havoc on their season a year ago, so simply having a healthier season with some fresh blood might help. And if they get the Vezina Trophy finalist version of Bishop that will certainly help fix the goaltending mess that has plagued this team for a few years now.

It’s understandable that there is hype and excitement after so many big additions and a new direction behind the bench.

But we have seen this movie before, and it’s not like all of these moves are completely foolproof. Given the season Bishop had last season and his recent injury history there has to be some concern as to what he is going to be capable of this season. Hanzal is a nice player and Radulov was the best forward on the open market, but again, they are all on the wrong side of 30 and that always brings a risk with long-term contracts.

What I am trying to say here is: The best way to approach this Stars team should be with cautious optimism. There is reason to believe they can re-write the script this season, but until they actually do it there should still be a little doubt as to how good they will actually be.