Caps add depth by signing Smith-Pelly to two-way contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After trading away Marcus Johansson on Sunday evening, the Washington Capitals have added some depth to their group of forwards.

The Capitals signed Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year, two-way contract. If he sticks in the NHL, he’ll earn $650,000.

He was able to hit the free-agent market after being bought out by the Devils last week.

After being traded from Montreal to New Jersey during the 2015-16 season, he racked up 13 points in 18 games. Unfortunately for Smith-Pelly, he wasn’t able to keep that up last season, as he had just nine points in 53 contests.

The 25-year-old was originally selected by Anaheim in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Caps become Smith-Pelly’s fourth team in the last four seasons.