Trade: Blackhawks send Marcus Kruger to Vegas

In a move that has been rumored for weeks now, the Chicago Blackhawks have finally traded veteran forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations.

This is an obvious salary dump move as it clears more than $3 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons.

Mostly a defensive specialist for the Blackhawks, Kruger spent seven years with the team and helped it win two Stanley Cups in 2012-13 and 2014-15. The Blackhawks valued his defensive play so much that they were willing to give him a three-year contract worth more than $9 million. But for as good as he is it just became too much for the Blackhawks to fit under the cap as they had to pay to keep their star forwards.

In 70 games this past season he scored five goals and added 12 assists while playing 14 minutes per game.

He has scored 33 goals and added 72 assists in 395 career games.