Flames sign former Oilers tough guy Gazdic to one-year, two-way deal

By Cam TuckerJul 2, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Luke Gazdic has now gone to the other side of the Battle of Alberta.

The 27-year-old forward signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames in a deal announced on Sunday.

Gazdic, known more for his pugilistic abilities, spent three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, appearing in 67 games in 2013-14. He had only two goals and four points, and 127 penalty minutes.

That campaign also included a fight with Kevin Westgarth, who was knocked to the ice and didn’t return after going through concussion protocol.

Gazdic spent last season in the New Jersey Devils organization, splitting time between the NHL club and its AHL affiliate in Albany. He played 11 games with New Jersey, failing to record a point while posting 12 penalty minutes.

BREAKING: Maple Leafs sign Patrick Marleau to three-year deal, $6.25 million AAV

By Cam TuckerJul 2, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

Patrick Marleau‘s time with the San Jose Sharks is over.

Taken second overall by San Jose in 1997, and after almost 1,500 regular season games with the Sharks, Marleau went to free agency yesterday. On Sunday, he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for three years.

Per the Maple Leafs, the annual average value is $6.25 million. According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, this contract includes a full no-movement clause. That seems like quite a price to pay for a player approaching his 38th birthday.

Marleau will celebrate that birthday in September. He joins a young and skilled Toronto team that has accelerated its rebuilding process with the selection of Auston Matthews first overall a year ago and a playoff appearance this April.

Marleau will be reunited with Mike Babcock, who coached Marleau and Team Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

It was reported earlier this week that the Sharks offered Marleau a two-year contract. In a game that emphasizes the importance of youth and speed, it should be noted that, despite his age, Marleau has remained productive in each of the last two seasons. He scored 27 goals in 2016-17, with 46 points.

As noted by CapFriendly, this deal puts the Maple Leafs — at least for right now — over the $75 million cap ceiling by a little less than $2.5 million. There is time, however, to remedy that situation.

Marleau scored 508 goals and 1,082 points in his long tenure with San Jose. However, as good as the Sharks have been over the years in the regular season, a championship has ultimately eluded that squad, which has endured its share of playoff disappointments.

The closest Marleau came to a Stanley Cup with the Sharks was in 2016, when San Jose lost to Pittsburgh in six games.

Bergevin wants to bring back Markov, Radulov — but not for their demands

By Cam TuckerJul 2, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens have paid quite a price to extend their star goalie.

The Habs signed Carey Price to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, which will begin for the 2018-19 season. With that pressing offseason priority now taken care of, general manager Marc Bergevin’s focus has turned to trying to get remaining free agents under contract for next season.

That includes unrestricted free agents Andrei Markov and Alexander Radulov, and restricted free agent Alex Galchenyuk.

Bergevin spoke with reporters on Sunday, leaving the door open to the possibility of re-signing Markov or Radulov, but the prospect of that happening didn’t sound overly promising, either.

It was reported less than two weeks ago that the Habs had offered Radulov a three-year contract, although the two sides were, at that time, quite far apart, especially when it came to term.

Meanwhile, Markov reportedly wanted $12 million over two years to stay with the Habs. As you can imagine, Bergevin spent a good deal of his press conference discussing both players, with the opening of free agency yesterday.

Bergevin hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of both players returning, however.

Bergevin admitted he doesn’t see any viable options right now in free agency that could replace those two players if they don’t come back.

“Not right now,” he said. “We’ll have to do it by committee, I guess. I mean, we’re not going to start inventing players that aren’t there. We’d like to have these guys back, but there’s so much we can do.”

Galchenyuk is a restricted free agent, after his two-year, $5.6 million expired at the end of this past season.

His overall production may have dipped last season, with 17 goals and 44 points — remember, he also missed 21 games, too — but Galchenyuk is also a 30-goal scorer from 2015-16 and eligible for arbitration this summer, which could be an option, according to his agent Pat Brisson.

“We’ll try to get that done as soon as possible,” said Bergevin.

Trade: Blackhawks send Marcus Kruger to Vegas

By Adam GretzJul 2, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

In a move that has been rumored for weeks now, the Chicago Blackhawks have finally traded veteran forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations.

This is an obvious salary dump move as it clears more than $3 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons.

Mostly a defensive specialist for the Blackhawks, Kruger spent seven years with the team and helped it win two Stanley Cups in 2012-13 and 2014-15. The Blackhawks valued his defensive play so much that they were willing to give him a three-year contract worth more than $9 million. But for as good as he is it just became too much for the Blackhawks to fit under the cap as they had to pay to keep their star forwards.

In 70 games this past season he scored five goals and added 12 assists while playing 14 minutes per game.

He has scored 33 goals and added 72 assists in 395 career games.

Canadiens sign Carey Price to massive eight-year, $84 million contract extension

By Adam GretzJul 2, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens took care of their most important business of the offseason on Sunday afternoon when they announced a massive contract extension for starting goaltending Carey Price.

Price’s contract is an eight-year deal that will kick in at the start of the 2018-19 season and run through the 2025-26 season.

The team did not release the financial terms of the deal but TSN’s Darren Dreger reports it will carry a salary cap hit of $10.5 million per season, tying him with Chicago Blackhawks forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane for the largest cap hit in the league.

It is also $2 million per year higher than the next highest paid goalie (New York Rangers starter Henrik Lundqvist).

Price is clearly the driving force behind the Canadiens’ organization and along with being the best goalie on the planet, might be one of the most impactful players in the league when it comes to single handedly determining the success or failure of his team. Look no further than the difference in the team’s performance from 2014-15 (healthy Carey Price), to 2015-16 (not healthy Carey Price) to 2016-17 (again, a healthy Carey Price).

It is a massive contract for a goaltender, but again, Price is the best in the world and the Canadiens’ franchise player.

They had to pay to keep him, and they did exactly that.

With Price’s deal now done the Canadiens will have $18.3 million in salary cap space dedicated to him and defenseman Shea Weber through the end of the 2025-26 season.