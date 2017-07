Trade: Predators get Emelin, Vegas receives third-rounder

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Nashville Predators beefed up their defense on Free Agent Frenzy Day, grabbing Alexei Emelin while trading a third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. The Predators confirmed the deal a couple hours later.

Is this a sign of more to come? Perhaps, but TSN’s Bob McKenzie believes that they acquired him to “keep him in the lineup.” That doesn’t necessarily rule out the Predators moving someone else on their defense thanks to the addition of Emelin, mind you.

McKenzie reports that Nashville sent a 2019 third-rounder to Vegas:

VGK trade Alexei Emelin to NSH for 3rd round pick in 2019. Some salary — not sure exactly how much at this point — being retained by VGK. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

As it stands, Nashville would see some serious competition for defensive minutes, as the Predators already possessed one of the league’s best blueline quartets in P.K. Subban, Mattias Ekholm, Roman Josi, and Ryan Ellis?

Emelin, 31, is in the final year of a contract that carries a cap hit of $4.1 million. The deal was sweetened with Vegas reportedly retaining a decent chunk of change:

Vegas retained just under $1.2 million of Emelin's salary in the trade with Nashville — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2017

The Golden Knights continue to move veterans for picks, as this is a somewhat similar move to getting assets for Marc Methot.

Does Predators GM David Poile have something more cooking? We’ll need to wait and see.