Sens reportedly hand Nate Thompson two-year, $3.3 million deal

Nate Thompson is on his way out of Anaheim, according to TSN’s Aaron Ward.

The 32-year-old has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Ottawa Senators ($1.65 million AAV).

He’ll reunite with head coach Guy Boucher, who he was with in Tampa from 2010 to 2013.

Thompson missed most of the 2016-17 season with an Achilles injury. He managed to return to the Ducks’ lineup January, and he finished the season with one goal and one assist in 30 contests.

He added six points in 17 games during Anaheim’s run to the Western Conference Final, but he battled a hairline fracture in his ankle along the way.

Thompson gives the Senators another big body that can potentially kill penalties, too.