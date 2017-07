Report: ‘Very likely’ that Jagr won’t be returning to Panthers

We don’t know where pending UFA Jaromir Jagr will end up playing next season, but it sounds like it won’t be in Florida.

According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Panthers will “very likely” be moving on from Jagr.

The 45-year-old has spent parts of the last three seasons with Florida. He put up an impressive 27 goals and 66 points in 79 games in 2015-16, but those numbers came down last season (16 goals, 46 points in 82 games).

On Thursday, the veteran tweeted about the lack of phone calls he was getting from NHL general managers, which might not be surprising given his age and lack of foot speed.

Always subject to change, but indications are Jaromir Jagr very likely won't be back in Florida. Great hands, but need more speed in lineup. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

The things Jagr has been able to do while playing in the NHL in his 40s have been nothing short of impressive, but his days as a top-six forward are likely over.

To continue being effective at this level, he’ll likely need to accept a role as a third-liner/power play specialist. Eight of his 16 goals were scored on the man-advantage last season.

It’ll be interesting to see where and when he signs a new contract.