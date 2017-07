Report: Shattenkirk in discussions with Rangers (Updated)

One of the biggest prizes from this year’s free agent class is reportedly off the market.

Per NHL Network’s Kevin Weeks, the Rangers have landed puck-moving defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk with a four-year deal worth $6.9 million per season, for a grand total of $27.6M.

Update: There are conflicting reports to the above. The New York Post said the deal as outlined is not accurate, while TSN said the report was premature.

Update 2:

The beauty of Free Agency : I'm now told that @NYRangers talking to "Shattenkirk and other players." *As the world turns* @NHL @NHLNetwork — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2017

Known for his offensive abilities and power play work, Shattenkirk was named to the All-Star Game in 2015 and represented the U.S. at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He’s certainly would be a big get for the Rangers, and could fill the offensive blueline void created when Keith Yandle departed last summer.

With the removal of Dan Girardi (via buyout) and the uncertain future of Kevin Klein (mulling retirement), the Rangers have dramatically remodeled their blueline this summer, and Shattenkirk would be a signature piece. That said, GM Jeff Gorton also added Anthony DeAngelo from Arizona in the Derek Stepan–Antti Raanta trade, and re-upped with pending RFA Brendan Smith.

This would also be a homecoming for the 28-year-old. Shattenkirk is a New York native that was rumored to be seeking a move back to where he grew up.

