Predators send Colin Wilson to Avalanche for fourth-round pick

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Colin Wilson, who’s spent his entire career with Nashville after getting taken seventh overall in 2008, is on his way out of town.

The Preds have dealt Wilson to Colorado in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019, per TSN. The move essentially amounts to a salary dump for the Preds, who opened free agency by signing Nick Bonino to a four-year, $16.1 million deal.

Wilson has two years left on a four-year, $3.9 million pact. That was too steep a price for GM David Poile to continue paying, especially since the Preds have young forwards capable of replacing Wilson’s production (Kevin Fiala and Pontus Aberg, most notably).

Poile also needs to maintain cap space for Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, both of whom are RFAs and in need of new contracts this summer.

For Colorado, they get a 27-year-old forward that, two seasons ago, posted career highs in goals (20) and points (42). It’s a decent upgrade in talent — something the Avs need — and the cost was minimal.