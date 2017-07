Panthers sign KHL scorer Dadonov to three-year deal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Florida returned a familiar face on the opening day of free agency, agreeing to terms with Russian forward Evgeni Dadonov.

Dadonov was taken by the Panthers at the 2007 draft and appeared in 55 games for the club before leaving for the KHL.

More, from the club:

“We are thrilled welcome Evgeny back to South Florida,” said [Florida GM Dale] Tallon. “He is an exciting, talented forward who fits well with our core group. We are pleased that Evgeny has chosen to continue his NHL career as Panther.”

Dadonov, 28, recorded 66 points (30-36-66) in 53 regular season games with St. Petersburg SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League and posted 19 points (9-10-19) in 18 postseason games to win the Gagarin Cup. Dadonov finished the KHL season ranking fourth in goals and fifth in points.

Per TSN, it’s believed to be a $12 million deal with a $4 million average annual cap hit.

Just over a month ago, reports surfaced that Vegas had interest in Dadonov. That would’ve been quite an addition for the Golden Knights, who have already signed his St. Petersburg SKA teammate, Vadim Shipachyov, to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason.