Fowler signs eight-year extension with Ducks

Last summer, it looked like Cam Fowler was on his way out of Anaheim.

Today, in rather stark contrast, the 25-year-old defenseman signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ducks, worth a reported $6.5 million per season.

Fowler was already signed through 2017-18, so he becomes Anaheim property through 2025-26. The puck-moving d-man is coming off the best season of his career. He had 11 goals and 28 assists in 80 games, while averaging a team-high 24:51 of ice time.

“Cam Fowler is the type of player we want here long term,” said Ducks GM Bob Murray. “He has the obvious skill set, but also tremendous character and a drive to succeed. As good as he is, he’s not yet in his prime years, so we know the best is yet to come.”

The Ducks now have Fowler and Hampus Lindholm locked up long-term on the blue line. They’ve also got Sami Vatanen under contract for three more years.

The Ducks did surrender Shea Theodore to Vegas in the expansion draft, so keeping Fowler was important for both the present and the future.