Big money: Sharks drop $90.5 million to extend Jones, Vlasic

Back in April, Sharks GM Doug Armstrong said it was “extremely important” to get Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Martin Jones locked into long-term deals.

Now we know just how important it truly was.

San Jose made a huge splash on the opening day of free agency, signing Vlasic to an eight-year, $56 million extension and Jones to a six-year, $34.5 million deal. Per TSN, Vlasic will now carry a $7 million cap hit, while Jones’ comes in at $5.75M.

Both contracts will kick in for the 2018-19 campaign.

Jones, 27, has been rock solid for the Sharks since being acquired via trade two years ago. He backstopped them to the ’16 Cup Final and has been one of the league’s busiest workhorses, starting 65 games in each of the last two years.

“We’re very happy we could get this extension done with Martin and feel that he is just beginning to hit his peak in terms of growth and prime playing seasons,” said Wilson. “He has proven that he is more than capable of excelling in high-pressure situations and big games, and we feel he has become one of the top goaltenders in the League. He is a calming influence in net for our team and we’re excited to have him in net for us for the foreseeable future.”

Vlasic, 30, has spent his entire 10-year career in San Jose. He’s developed a reputation as one of the league’s better defensive defensemen, strengthened by his role on Canada’s gold medal-winning side at the 2014 Olympics, and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Vlasic’s current deal — a five-year, $21.25 million pact — carries an average cap hit of $4.25M. Wilson didn’t mince words in describing how good he thinks Vlasic is.

“We’re thrilled we could get this extension done early and ensure one of the League’s top defensemen will remain in San Jose for the long term,” said Wilson. “Both Marc-Edouard and Hasso Plattner stepped forward and committed to get this deal done now, and this helps solidify our blueline for years to come. Marc-Edouard has been an integral part of this team, both on and off the ice, and we are excited to have him in San Jose for at least the next eight years.”