Getty

All the latest pre-free agency rumblings

3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

We’re less than four hours away from the free-agent market officially opening, and there are plenty of reports linking players to new teams already.

Remember, none of these deals can be made official until noon ET, so things can change in a hurry. But there’s a good chance that a lot of these verbal commitments turn into contracts once the clock strikes 12:00 p.m. ET.

To stay up to date with all today’s transactions, keep an eye on PHT’s free agent tracker.

TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie has already linked a number of key free agents to their likely destination. According to McKenzie’s Twitter timeline, here’s what we can expect to go down today:

–The Vancouver Canucks don’t have a very good roster right now, but that won’t stop them from potentially landing three interesting free agents. It looks like they’ll be getting Sam Gagner, Michael Del Zotto and Anders Nilsson this afternoon.

–The Winnipeg Jets have been searching for a reliable goaltender to help out Connor Hellebuyck, and Steve Mason is expected to be their guy. The 29-year-old hasn’t been the most consistent goalie over the last few years, but he should be an upgrade on Michael Hutchinson and Ondrej Pavelec.

–Speaking of Pavelec, McKenzie suggests he could end up being Henrik Lundqvist‘s backup in New York. The Rangers traded Antti Raanta away to Arizona, so they’re definitely in the market for a backup goalie.

–Another goalie to keep an eye on is Brian Elliott. The former Calgary Flame is probably heading to Philadelphia to replace Mason.

Trevor Daley, who has won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins, will stay in the Eastern Conference, as he’s been linked to the Detroit Red Wings.

–Dan Girardi will be playing for a different team after he was bought out by the Rangers earlier this month. That new team is likely to be the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chad Johnson spent the 2015-16 season with the Sabres before spend last year with Calgary. It sounds like he’ll be returning to Buffalo.

–Anaheim will likely bring in veteran goalie Ryan Miller from Vancouver, which means last year’s backup, Jonathan Bernier, will be on the move. Bernier is expected to join the Colorado Avalanche, who lost Calvin Pickard in the expansion draft.

–As we wrote about yesterday, Evgeny Dadonov is expected to leave the KHL to sign a lucrative, multi-year deal with the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also had some interesting tidbits earlier this morning, as he’s also linked potential free agents to new cities.

Here’s what Friedman is reporting:

–6-foot-6 center Martin Hanzal split last season with Arizona and Minnesota, but he isn’t expected to return to either city. Instead, Friedman says to keep an eye on the Dallas Stars. If they can land Hanzal, that would give them terrific depth down the middle with Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza already on the roster.

–The San Jose Sharks reportedly upped their offer to Patrick Marleau from one year to two years, but it’s unclear if that’s enough to get something done with the veteran. If Marleau decides to walk in free agency, Mike Cammalleri could be their fallback plan.

On another note, Blackhawks beat reporter Mark Lazerus is reporting that Patrick Sharp will be signing with Chicago. The veteran forward spent 10 seasons with the ‘Hawks.

PHT’s 2017 free agent frenzy tracker

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 1, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Welcome to Thunderdome!

Come embrace the madness with us. Throughout the weekend, we’ll be keeping tabs on all the UFA signings across the NHL, so check back regularly for all the biggest signings, trades and other acquisitions.

July 1

Nate Thompson signs with Ottawa: two year, $3.3 million (link)

Ondrej Pavelec signs with New York Rangers: one year, $1.3 million (link)

— Garrett Wilson re-signs in Pittsburgh: two years, $1.3 million

— Garret Sparks re-signs in Toronto: two years, $1.35 million (link)

Curtis McElhinney re-signs in Toronto: two years, $1.7 million (link)

Karl Alzner signs in Montreal: five years (link)

Previous deals of note

Michael Stone re-signs in Calgary: three years, $10.5 million (link)

Dmitry Orlov re-signs in Washington: six years, $30.6 million (link)

Jordan Weal re-signs in Philly: two years, $3.5 million (link)

Kris Versteeg re-signs in Calgary: one year, $1.75 million (link)

Keith Kinkaid re-signs in New Jersey: two years, $2.5 million (link)

Magnus Paajarvi re-signs in St. Louis: one year, $800,000 (link)

Chandler Stephenson re-signs in Washington: two years, $1.3 million (link)

— Dylan McIlrath re-signs in Detroit: two years, $1.3 million (link)

— Brian Lashoff re-signs in Detroit: two years, $1.3 million (link)

Brock McGinn re-signs in Carolina: two years, $1.775 million (link)

Sven Andrighetto re-signs in Colorado: two years, $2.8 million (link)

— Cory Conacher re-signs in Tampa Bay: two years, $1.3 million (link)

Brendan Smith re-signs with New York Rangers: four years, $17.4 million (link)

Mike Condon re-signs in Ottawa: three years, $7.2 million (link)

— Jacob De La Rose re-signs in Montreal: one year, $725,000 (link)

— Pheonix Copley re-signs in Washington: two years, $1.3 million (link)

Noel Acciari re-signs in Boston: two year, $1.45 million (link)

Jordan Schroeder re-signs in Columbus: two years, $1.3 million (link)

Eric Gryba re-signs in Edmonton: two years, $1.8 million (link)

— Max McCormick re-signs in Ottawa: two years, $1.3 million (link)

Brett Connolly re-signs in Washington: two years, $3 million (link)

Tomas Jurco re-signs in Chicago: one year, $850,000 (link)

Anton Forsberg re-signs in Chicago: two years, $1.5 million (link)

Tom Pyatt re-signs in Ottawa: two years, $2.2 million (link)

Zack Kassian re-signs in Edmonton: three years, $5.85 million (link)

Esa Lindell re-signs in Dallas: two years, $4.4 million (link)

Yanni Gourde re-signs in Tampa Bay: two years, $2 million (link)

Andrej Sustr re-signs in Tampa Bay: one year, $1.95 million (link)

Derek Ryan re-signs in Carolina: one year, $1.425 million (link)

Korbinian Holzer re-signs in Anaheim: two years, $1.8 million (link)

Andy Andreoff re-signs in L.A.: two years, $1.355 million (link)

Sens reportedly hand Nate Thompson two-year, $3.3 million deal

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 1, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Nate Thompson is on his way out of Anaheim, according to TSN’s Aaron Ward.

The 32-year-old has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Ottawa Senators ($1.65 million AAV).

He’ll reunite with head coach Guy Boucher, who he was with in Tampa from 2010 to 2013.

Thompson missed most of the 2016-17 season with an Achilles injury. He managed to return to the Ducks’ lineup January, and he finished the season with one goal and one assist in 30 contests.

He added six points in 17 games during Anaheim’s run to the Western Conference Final, but he battled a hairline fracture in his ankle along the way.

Thompson gives the Senators another big body that can potentially kill penalties, too.

Report: Shattenkirk in discussions with Rangers (Updated)

Getty
7 Comments
By Mike HalfordJul 1, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

One of the biggest prizes from this year’s free agent class is reportedly off the market.

Per NHL Network’s Kevin Weeks, the Rangers have landed puck-moving defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk with a four-year deal worth $6.9 million per season, for a grand total of $27.6M.

Update: There are conflicting reports to the above. The New York Post said the deal as outlined is not accurate, while TSN said the report was premature.

Update 2:

Known for his offensive abilities and power play work, Shattenkirk was named to the All-Star Game in 2015 and represented the U.S. at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He’s certainly would be a big get for the Rangers, and could fill the offensive blueline void created when Keith Yandle departed last summer.

With the removal of Dan Girardi (via buyout) and the uncertain future of Kevin Klein (mulling retirement), the Rangers have dramatically remodeled their blueline this summer, and Shattenkirk would be a signature piece. That said, GM Jeff Gorton also added Anthony DeAngelo from Arizona in the Derek StepanAntti Raanta trade, and re-upped with pending RFA Brendan Smith.

This would also be a homecoming for the 28-year-old. Shattenkirk is a New York native that was rumored to be seeking a move back to where he grew up.

More to follow…

Rangers land Pavelec with reported one-year, $1.3 million deal

Getty
1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

It sounds like the New York Rangers have found their new backup goalie.

According to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, the Rangers will be signing Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

New York was in the market for a new backup goalie after trading Antti Raanta to Arizona earlier this month.

Pavelec spent most of last season in the AHL, but the Jets eventually recalled him from the minors in January.

The 29-year-old finished the NHL season with a 4-4-0 record, a 3.55 goals-against-average and a .888 save percentage in 2016-17.

It’s an interesting gamble for the Rangers. Pavelec hasn’t played more than 33 games in an NHL season since 2014-15.

When starter Henrik Lundqvist struggled last season, Raanta was able to step in and help the Rangers get back on track. If Lundqvist goes through a similar slump next season, will Pavelec be able to do the same thing?