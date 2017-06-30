Trotz isn’t worried that he doesn’t have a contract extension

Barry Trotz is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Washington Capitals, and based on reports, talks about a possible extension have yet to take place.

The Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy again this season but — again — they were ousted in the second round of the playoffs, leading to speculation about the future of the head coach in Washington.

On the topic of his contract status, Trotz told CSN Mid-Atlantic that, “I’m not worrying about that at all.”

More from CSN Mid-Atlantic:

Entering the final year of a contract is common for players. For coaches, it can be perceived this way: the decision-makers want to see progress before committing to the direction he wants to take the team.

At the draft last week, Brian MacLellan said there have not been any discussions about an extension for Trotz, though the general manager didn’t close the door on those talks starting later this summer.

“Maybe, it could,” MacLellan said. “We’ll see.”

MacLellan made it clear at his press conference following his team’s postseason loss to Pittsburgh that there would be no changes to the coaching staff. The Capitals have hit the 100-point plateau in each of their three seasons under Trotz but have fallen in the second round three consecutive times, as well.