Sabres AHL affiliate names Chris Taylor new head coach

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Rochester Americans, AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, have named Chris Taylor as their new head coach, the club announced Friday.

Taylor first began playing with the Americans back in 1999, and rounded out his playing career with them with a 51-point season in 2010-11.

He also has a familiarity with new Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. They played together for three seasons in Rochester, from 2002 to 2005.

“We’re excited to welcome Chris back to the organization as the next head coach of the Rochester Americans,” said Americans general manager Randy Sexton in a statement.

“He has a proven track record of developing players in the American Hockey League and there’s certainly no one more familiar with the organization than Chris.”

Taylor went on to spend three seasons as assistant coach for the Americans, before going to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for one year as an assistant.