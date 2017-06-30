Report: Sharks willing to commit to Thornton for more than one year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s already been reported that the San Jose Sharks are making a push to keep Patrick Marleau. The same, it appears, can be said for Joe Thornton, as well.

The Sharks have reportedly offered Marleau a two-year contract. A little bit later on in the day, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area said that San Jose is willing to go more than one year with Thornton, as well.

Marleau and Thornton are both pending unrestricted free agents — at the age of 37.

Thornton, who turns 38 on Sunday, is coming off an MCL injury suffered late in the regular season and later required surgery.

However, earlier this month, general manager Doug Wilson provided a promising update on the health of the veteran playmaking center, saying he was doing “extremely well.”

Several teams have reportedly been in contact with Thornton ahead of the opening of free agency tomorrow. One of those teams is apparently the rival L.A. Kings