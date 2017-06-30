Report: Sharks willing to commit to Thornton for more than one year

It’s already been reported that the San Jose Sharks are making a push to keep Patrick Marleau. The same, it appears, can be said for Joe Thornton, as well.
The Sharks have reportedly offered Marleau a two-year contract. A little bit later on in the day, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area said that San Jose is willing to go more than one year with Thornton, as well.
Marleau and Thornton are both pending unrestricted free agents — at the age of 37.
Thornton, who turns 38 on Sunday, is coming off an MCL injury suffered late in the regular season and later required surgery.
However, earlier this month, general manager Doug Wilson provided a promising update on the health of the veteran playmaking center, saying he was doing “extremely well.”
Several teams have reportedly been in contact with Thornton ahead of the opening of free agency tomorrow. One of those teams is apparently the rival L.A. Kings
The New York Rangers have a void to fill, after dealing goalie Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes at the draft.
It’s expected to be a busy day for free agent goalies tomorrow, as several clubs look to lock down that position before things ultimately slow down during the summer. With Raanta gone, the Rangers are among those teams.
Per Darren Dreger of TSN, the Rangers are in discussions with former Jets goalie and pending unrestricted free agent Ondrej Pavelec, who is at the end of his five-year, $19.5 million deal with Winnipeg.
Pavelec has endured his share of struggles in Winnipeg, posting underwhelming numbers, particularly save percentage.
Only once since 2011-12 did Pavelec post a single-season save percentage better than .910 — that was in 2014-15 when he had a .920 save percentage over the course of 50 games and the Jets made the playoffs for the first time since their return to Winnipeg.
The Jets placed Pavelec on waivers in October, then recalled him from the AHL in January as the tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson struggled. He won four of his eight games, posting a save percentage of .888.
He last played on Feb. 7, before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early March, ending his season.
The Calgary Flames were able to prevent defenseman Michael Stone from hitting the free agent market on Friday afternoon by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract that will pay him $3.5 million per season, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
Stone, acquired by the Flames before the 2017 trade deadline, appeared in 19 games with the team last season, scoring two goals and adding four assists. Prior to his time with the Flames he had spent all of his career with the Arizona Coyotes.
By re-signing Stone the Flames will also have to surrender their fifth-round draft pick in 2018 to Arizona. That pick was a conditional pick as part of the trade and would only be sent to Arizona if Stone remained in Calgary.
With Calgary’s top-four on defense completely set following the addition of Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders, Stone will likely only be at best the No. 5 defenseman on its roster, which is probably the sort of role he is best suited for. Still, that is an expensive price tag for a third-pairing defenseman especially as the Flames work to fill out the remainder of their roster. According to CapFriendly, they have just under $10 million in cap space remaining with 17 players under contract for this season. Forwards Curtis Lazar, Sam Bennett and Michael Ferland remained unsigned as restricted free agents.
But along with Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Dougie Hamilton and Hamonic the Flames have pieced together a blue line that should be among the best in the Western Conference. A lot of their success will be dependent on how well their newly formed goaltending duo of Mike Smith and Eddie Lack can perform in net.
Nolan Patrick has once again undergone surgery, with this latest operation taking place on June 13, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday.
As a result, Patrick will not take part in on-ice activities at Flyers development camp next week. Philadelphia selected him second overall a week ago.
Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement that Patrick underwent abdominal surgery relating to an injury he dealt with all of last season while in the Western Hockey League.
Hextall added that Patrick will be able to resume full activity in four to six weeks from the date of the surgery. With that timeline, he should be ready to go for training camp in September.
Last summer, Patrick underwent sports hernia surgery and then had his 2016-17 draft campaign — including the world juniors — interrupted by injury, restricting him to 33 regular season games for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He scored 20 goals and 46 points.
Prior to last week’s draft, Patrick was named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase roster. The camp begins July 30.
After being unable to add a veteran goalie during the NHL draft Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall remained confident in his ability to add a goaltender this offseason because it was a buyer’s market at the position.
It seems that he has found his man in Brian Elliott.
According to a report from Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest, the Flyers are expected to sign Elliott to a two-year contract worth $2.75 million per season when free agency opens on Saturday.
Teams are allowed to speak with pending free agents this week but are not supposed to discuss terms and contract, but … well … things happen.
Elliott would be the latest in a long line of goaltenders given the task of trying to fix what has been an almost constant point of weakness for the Flyers’ organization. He would be forming a tag-team duo with veteran Michal Neuvirth.
Elliott’s career has been an interesting one to this point because he has had seasons where he has been among the league’s most productive goaltenders and seasons where he has been among the league’s least productive. He has led the league in save percentage in two different seasons, but has also struggled to get a true No. 1 job in any of his previous stops, whether it be with the Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues or most recently, the Calgary Flames.
His 2016-17 performance was a tale of two seasons. Through the end of January he struggled mightily and at times even lost his starting job to Chad Johnson, before rebounding in the second half and playing lights out over the final three months of the season.
Assuming he signs with the Flyers on Saturday he would be replacing Steve Mason after he and the Flyers decided to go their separate ways after four-and-a-half years together.
Elliott is three years older than Mason and their performances this past season were nearly identical, so it will be interesting to see this would play out for the Flyers. Elliott’s reported deal would be worth $1.75 million less than the contract Mason played on this past season.