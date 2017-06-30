Report: Panthers, pending RFA Petrovic finalizing one-year deal

The Florida Panthers and defenseman Alex Petrovic appear close to a contract extension.
Per Bob McKenzie of TSN, the two sides are finalizing a one-year contract extension with an “approximate” average annual value of about $1.8 million. That would represent a raise from the $1.05 million AAV he made with this previous contract — a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old Petrovic is a pending restricted free agent.
Petrovic appeared in 49 games last season for Florida, with one goal and 14 points. His season was interrupted for two months by an ankle injury suffered in November.
Meanwhile, the Panthers could also make a play for free agent KHL forward Evgeny Dadonov, according to Elliotte Friedman.
The Vegas Golden Knights reportedly had interest in Dadonov, following his 30-goal, 66-point performance in the KHL this past season. In fact, there had been a report Dadonov was likely to land with the Golden Knights.