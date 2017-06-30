Getty

Report: Panthers, pending RFA Petrovic finalizing one-year deal

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 30, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers and defenseman Alex Petrovic appear close to a contract extension.

Per Bob McKenzie of TSN, the two sides are finalizing a one-year contract extension with an “approximate” average annual value of about $1.8 million. That would represent a raise from the $1.05 million AAV he made with this previous contract — a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Petrovic is a pending restricted free agent.

Petrovic appeared in 49 games last season for Florida, with one goal and 14 points. His season was interrupted for two months by an ankle injury suffered in November.

Meanwhile, the Panthers could also make a play for free agent KHL forward Evgeny Dadonov, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Vegas Golden Knights reportedly had interest in Dadonov, following his 30-goal, 66-point performance in the KHL this past season. In fact, there had been a report Dadonov was likely to land with the Golden Knights.

It looks like KHL scoring forward Dadonov could return to the Panthers

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 30, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers lost Jonathan Marchessault in the expansion draft. It appears, however, they may have acquired another potential scoring forward through free agency.

According to Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel, the Panthers have agreed on a deal for KHL scorer Evgeny Dadonov, who had 30 goals and 66 points in 53 games for St. Petersburg SKA this past season.

It was believed Dadonov would actually join the Vegas Golden Knights, especially after that club signed his St. Petersburg teammate Vadim Shipachyov.

The Panthers initially selected Dadonov in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft. He appeared in 55 games for Florida from 2010 to 2012, scoring a total of 10 goals and 20 points.

Teams are allowed to talk with pending unrestricted free agents, however nothing can be signed and made official until tomorrow.

Report: Nilsson to sign with Canucks

AP
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 30, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT

Yesterday, it was outlined at PHT the possibility of a new addition to Vancouver’s goalie group.

Ryan Miller appears destined to sign with Anaheim, while the Canucks reportedly had interest in 27-year-old netminder Anders Nilsson, who spent last season in Buffalo.

Teams have been able to speak with pending unrestricted free agents, but can’t sign them until tomorrow. However, it appears Nilsson will be joining the Canucks for next season, according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

Provided he does, indeed, sign in Vancouver, that would reunite Nilsson with current Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, who the organization is working to develop into their No. 1 goalie.

“Eventually,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning told The Province in May. “We’ve been grooming him the last couple of years to be at some point our No. 1 goalie, and I’ve been saying that for the last couple of years. I don’t know when that happens, but at some point that’s what our goal is.”

Nilsson appeared in 26 games for the Sabres last season, posting a 10-10-4 record and an impressive .923 save percentage.

Related: Expect a busy July 1 in goalie news

Report: Dallas Eakins will interview for Coyotes head coaching gig

Getty
2 Comments
By Cam TuckerJun 30, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

Dallas Eakins could be working on a comeback to the NHL coaching ranks.

His tenure in Edmonton was certainly memorable for all the wrong reasons. It didn’t even last two full seasons as the Oilers relieved him of his duties midway through the 2014-15 season.

However, after spending the last two seasons as bench boss of the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, Eakins could be in the mix for an NHL coaching gig.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Eakins will interview for the vacant Coyotes coaching job, which became available last week when the club and Dave Tippett parted ways.

Read more: The definitive list of sad Dallas Eakins headlines

It didn’t go well in Edmonton, but Eakins has certainly had positive results as coach of the Gulls. Last season, San Diego posted a record of 43-20-5 before bowing out in the second round of the AHL playoffs.

“If a team comes knocking, if they come knocking tomorrow or if it’s five years from now, I’m fine with that,” Eakins told the Canadian Press last year.

“I know if I go in and give my best every day, give my best to these players, that eventually and hopefully you’ll get another shot. But it’s literally the last thing on my mind.”

The process to find a new coach has started to develop over the past few days, with the Detroit Red Wings reportedly granting the Coyotes permission to interview Todd Nelson — who took over behind the Oilers’ bench when Eakins was let go.

“It’s probably as big of a decision as a manager can make in terms of your head coach,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka told AZ Central Sports.

“Hopefully we get it right and get someone who can pull all these different pieces together that we’ve put on the table and catch lightning in a bottle and do something special here.”

Report: Four teams have contacted pending UFA Doan

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerJun 30, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Shane Doan will hit the free agent market tomorrow after the Coyotes recently announced they were parting ways with their longtime captain.

There is, according to reports, interest in the 40-year-old forward, who is coming off a six-goal, 27-point campaign in Arizona this past season.

Per Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports, four teams have contacted Doan’s agent Terry Bross.

Immediately following the Coyotes’ decision, which was criticized for the way it was handled, Doan expressed a desire to continue playing, in part as a way to prove to Arizona that he could still be an effective player.

He’s one year removed from a 28-goal season, but he’s also 40 — as earlier stated — and the game has never been quicker at the NHL level. With that in mind, it would be interesting to see exactly how another coach would utilize him throughout the course of a season.

“I think I’m probably a lot closer to (his 2015-16, 28-goal season) than I am the year that I had (in 2016-17),” Doan told the Burns and Gambo Show.

“As a player, I need emotion and I need heart in order for me to be effective and I think I kind of let that get away from me last year. That’s 100 per cent my fault … but I know I can be better. So I want to answer that.”