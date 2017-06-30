Report: Nilsson to sign with Canucks

Yesterday, it was outlined at PHT the possibility of a new addition to Vancouver’s goalie group.

Ryan Miller appears destined to sign with Anaheim, while the Canucks reportedly had interest in 27-year-old netminder Anders Nilsson, who spent last season in Buffalo.

Teams have been able to speak with pending unrestricted free agents, but can’t sign them until tomorrow. However, it appears Nilsson will be joining the Canucks for next season, according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

Anders Nilsson to sign two-year contract with Vancouver #Canucks #NHL — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 30, 2017

Provided he does, indeed, sign in Vancouver, that would reunite Nilsson with current Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, who the organization is working to develop into their No. 1 goalie.

“Eventually,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning told The Province in May. “We’ve been grooming him the last couple of years to be at some point our No. 1 goalie, and I’ve been saying that for the last couple of years. I don’t know when that happens, but at some point that’s what our goal is.”

Nilsson appeared in 26 games for the Sabres last season, posting a 10-10-4 record and an impressive .923 save percentage.

