Report: Marleau has two-year offer from San Jose

San Jose is pushing to get Patrick Marleau back in the fold.
Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Sharks have extended Marleau a two-year contract offer, one that Marleau and his family are currently mulling over. This comes after an earlier report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, which claimed San Jose’s initial offer was a one-year extension.
Marleau, 37, has spent his entire 20-year career in the Bay Area, and is coming off a very productive season in which he scored 27 goals — his highest total in three years.
That San Jose is willing to add term to the offer shouldn’t be a major surprise. Though Marleau will be 38 by the start of next season, he’s one of the most durable and healthy players in the league — he hasn’t missed a game in eight years.
The Sharks may also be operating on the idea that if Marleau sticks, so too will Joe Thornton.
More, from NBC Sports California:
Should Marleau return, it makes the return of Joe Thornton more likely, as well. Thornton, also a pending unrestricted free agent, has been receiving interest from across the league but would prefer to stay in San Jose with his longtime teammate.
There’s still no word on what the financial side of things would look like. Marleau’s last contract paid $6.7 million annually and the one prior to that paid $6.9M.
The New York Rangers have a void to fill, after dealing goalie Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes at the draft.
It’s expected to be a busy day for free agent goalies tomorrow, as several clubs look to lock down that position before things ultimately slow down during the summer. With Raanta gone, the Rangers are among those teams.
Per Darren Dreger of TSN, the Rangers are in discussions with former Jets goalie and pending unrestricted free agent Ondrej Pavelec, who is at the end of his five-year, $19.5 million deal with Winnipeg.
Pavelec has endured his share of struggles in Winnipeg, posting underwhelming numbers, particularly save percentage.
Only once since 2011-12 did Pavelec post a single-season save percentage better than .910 — that was in 2014-15 when he had a .920 save percentage over the course of 50 games and the Jets made the playoffs for the first time since their return to Winnipeg.
The Jets placed Pavelec on waivers in October, then recalled him from the AHL in January as the tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson struggled. He won four of his eight games, posting a save percentage of .888.
He last played on Feb. 7, before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early March, ending his season.
The Calgary Flames were able to prevent defenseman Michael Stone from hitting the free agent market on Friday afternoon by agreeing to terms on a three-year contract that will pay him $3.5 million per season, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
Stone, acquired by the Flames before the 2017 trade deadline, appeared in 19 games with the team last season, scoring two goals and adding four assists. Prior to his time with the Flames he had spent all of his career with the Arizona Coyotes.
By re-signing Stone the Flames will also have to surrender their fifth-round draft pick in 2018 to Arizona. That pick was a conditional pick as part of the trade and would only be sent to Arizona if Stone remained in Calgary.
With Calgary’s top-four on defense completely set following the addition of Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders, Stone will likely only be at best the No. 5 defenseman on its roster, which is probably the sort of role he is best suited for. Still, that is an expensive price tag for a third-pairing defenseman especially as the Flames work to fill out the remainder of their roster. According to CapFriendly, they have just under $10 million in cap space remaining with 17 players under contract for this season. Forwards Curtis Lazar, Sam Bennett and Michael Ferland remained unsigned as restricted free agents.
But along with Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Dougie Hamilton and Hamonic the Flames have pieced together a blue line that should be among the best in the Western Conference. A lot of their success will be dependent on how well their newly formed goaltending duo of Mike Smith and Eddie Lack can perform in net.
It’s already been reported that the San Jose Sharks are making a push to keep Patrick Marleau. The same, it appears, can be said for Joe Thornton, as well.
The Sharks have reportedly offered Marleau a two-year contract. A little bit later on in the day, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area said that San Jose is willing to go more than one year with Thornton, as well.
Marleau and Thornton are both pending unrestricted free agents — at the age of 37.
Thornton, who turns 38 on Sunday, is coming off an MCL injury suffered late in the regular season and later required surgery.
However, earlier this month, general manager Doug Wilson provided a promising update on the health of the veteran playmaking center, saying he was doing “extremely well.”
Several teams have reportedly been in contact with Thornton ahead of the opening of free agency tomorrow. One of those teams is apparently the rival L.A. Kings
Nolan Patrick has once again undergone surgery, with this latest operation taking place on June 13, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday.
As a result, Patrick will not take part in on-ice activities at Flyers development camp next week. Philadelphia selected him second overall a week ago.
Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement that Patrick underwent abdominal surgery relating to an injury he dealt with all of last season while in the Western Hockey League.
Hextall added that Patrick will be able to resume full activity in four to six weeks from the date of the surgery. With that timeline, he should be ready to go for training camp in September.
Last summer, Patrick underwent sports hernia surgery and then had his 2016-17 draft campaign — including the world juniors — interrupted by injury, restricting him to 33 regular season games for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He scored 20 goals and 46 points.
Prior to last week’s draft, Patrick was named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase roster. The camp begins July 30.