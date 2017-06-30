Report: Marleau has two-year offer from San Jose

San Jose is pushing to get Patrick Marleau back in the fold.

Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Sharks have extended Marleau a two-year contract offer, one that Marleau and his family are currently mulling over. This comes after an earlier report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, which claimed San Jose’s initial offer was a one-year extension.

Marleau, 37, has spent his entire 20-year career in the Bay Area, and is coming off a very productive season in which he scored 27 goals — his highest total in three years.

That San Jose is willing to add term to the offer shouldn’t be a major surprise. Though Marleau will be 38 by the start of next season, he’s one of the most durable and healthy players in the league — he hasn’t missed a game in eight years.

The Sharks may also be operating on the idea that if Marleau sticks, so too will Joe Thornton.

More, from NBC Sports California:

Should Marleau return, it makes the return of Joe Thornton more likely, as well. Thornton, also a pending unrestricted free agent, has been receiving interest from across the league but would prefer to stay in San Jose with his longtime teammate.

There’s still no word on what the financial side of things would look like. Marleau’s last contract paid $6.7 million annually and the one prior to that paid $6.9M.