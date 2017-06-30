Nolan Patrick to miss on-ice activities at Flyers camp following another surgery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nolan Patrick has once again undergone surgery, with this latest operation taking place on June 13, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday.

As a result, Patrick will not take part in on-ice activities at Flyers development camp next week. Philadelphia selected him second overall a week ago.

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement that Patrick underwent abdominal surgery relating to an injury he dealt with all of last season while in the Western Hockey League.

Hextall added that Patrick will be able to resume full activity in four to six weeks from the date of the surgery. With that timeline, he should be ready to go for training camp in September.

Last summer, Patrick underwent sports hernia surgery and then had his 2016-17 draft campaign — including the world juniors — interrupted by injury, restricting him to 33 regular season games for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He scored 20 goals and 46 points.

Prior to last week’s draft, Patrick was named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase roster. The camp begins July 30.