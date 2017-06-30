Journeyman goalie Peters signs in KHL

After a seven-year career in which he played nearly 100 games with three different teams, Justin Peters is headed abroad.

Peters, who split last year between Arizona and Dallas, has signed on with Dinamo Riga of the KHL, the Latvian club announced on Friday. Peters joins the team after appearing in three games with the Coyotes last season, going 1-0-1 with a .900 save percentage. All his time with the Stars organization was spent with AHL Texas.

The 30-year-old did, at one point, look like he’d be a steady NHL backup. He was drafted pretty high — 38th overall at the 2004 draft — and had a solid ’13-14 campaign with Carolina, when he made 20 starts and finished with a .919 save percentage.

In addition to Arizona, Dallas and Carolina, Peters also spent time in the Washington organization, briefly serving as Braden Holtby‘s backup.