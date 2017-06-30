‘It was mutually beneficial for us to part ways’: Hartnell not bitter about exit from Columbus

The marriage between Scott Hartnell and the Columbus Blue Jackets lasted exactly three seasons.
On Thursday, the Jackets decided it was time to buy out the final two years of his contract.
Instead of feeling bitter about the way things ended in Columbus, the 35-year-old couldn’t have been more understanding.
“I think it was mutually beneficial for us to part ways,” Hartnell said, per the Columbus Dispatch. “They’re going in a different way, they’re going younger, and they have some young studs coming up. They wanted to go that direction.
“I can’t say a bad thing about Columbus. It’s probably a city I’ll come back to after hockey. It’s such good living. People are great. I made some really good friends outside of hockey, too.”
Columbus hasn’t been shy about buying out contracts. They’ll have three separate buyouts on the books next season. Fedor Tyutin, Jared Boll and Hartnell will count for just over $4 million in dead money on the cap in 2017-18.
The Blue Jackets now have over $12.8 million in salary cap space, which should allow GM Jarmo Kekalainen to finalize contracts with key restricted free agents Josh Anderson and Alexander Wennberg.
A number of NHL players are on waivers today for the purposes of being bought out.
Let’s start with New Jersey winger Mike Cammalleri, who has two years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5 million. Buying him out will mean a cap hit of $1.67 million over the next four years. The 35-year-old had just 10 goals in 61 games last season, and the Devils are expected to be active tomorrow in free agency.
New Jersey will also buy out the final year of winger Devante Smith-Pelly’s contract.
Moving on to the Calgary Flames, who will buy out forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy, the latter of whom was just acquired in a trade with Carolina. Bouma and Murphy each have just one year left on their contracts.
The others:
— The Bruins will buy out winger Jimmy Hayes, who has one year left on his contract.
— The Panthers will buy out forward Jussi Jokinen, who has one year left on his contract.
— The Jets will buy out defenseman Mark Stuart, who has one year left on his contract.
To see the cap hits for each buyout, CapFriendly’s Twitter account has it all.
The Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild have pulled off a multi-player swap. Defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Jason Pominville are headed to Buffalo, in return for forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno, plus a fourth-round draft pick in 2018.
The trade was first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
Scandella, 27, has three years left on his contract with a cap hit of $4 million. He had four goals and nine assists in 71 games last season, averaging 18:20 of ice time. Compared to previous campaigns, it was not a great season for him.
But the Sabres badly need to upgrade their defense, and they also get Pominville, the 34-year-old winger who spent his prime years in Buffalo. Pominville has two years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5.6 million. He had 13 goals in 78 games last season.
As for the players headed to Minnesota, Foligno is a 25-year-old winger coming off a 13-goal season of his own. He’s also a restricted free agent.
Ennis, a first-round draft pick in 2008, is the bigger name. But the 27-year-old has had all sorts of trouble staying healthy. Last season, he had just five goals in 51 games. He’s signed for two more years at a cap hit of $4.6 million.
No salary was retained in the trade.
The Penguins expect to lose Nick Bonino in free agency, so they’re in the process of finding his replacement.
On Friday, Pens GM Jim Rutherford told the Post-Gazette he’s close to completing a deal that would send a third-line center to Pittsburgh.
“There’s been enough conversation here over the last week that something could happen,” Rutherford said.
Pittsburgh won’t try to replace Bonino via free agency. Rutherford said the available 3Cs were too expensive to acquire given the shallow depth of this year’s market, something reflected in Bonino’s current situation. He’s being courted by a number of clubs, and is believed to be one of the most coveted prizes in free agency.
Whoever Rutherford acquires, there will be a fairly large role for him to fill.
Bonino has been one of the NHL’s best third-line centers over the last two years. This season, he racked up 18 goals and 37 points in 80 games, then another seven in 21 playoff games before suffering a season-ending broken leg in the Stanley Cup Final.
A deft passer that can also put pucks in the back of the net, Bonino regularly manned the Pittsburgh power play. But his game isn’t limited to just offensive contributions — last year, he led all Pittsburgh forwards with 99 blocked shots.
Some teams, like the Calgary Flames, have already addressed their goaltending vacancies.
But many others haven’t, so expect tomorrow (July 1) to be a busy day in that regard.
The Philadelphia Flyers are one team to watch. They reportedly won’t be bringing Steve Mason back, leaving some to predict the signing of Brian Elliott.
Elliott, of course, was the guy the Flames hoped could solve their problems in net. Alas, it didn’t work out, and GM Brad Treliving acquired Mike Smith and Eddie Lack instead.
The Winnipeg Jets are another team to watch. Last season, the Jets waived Ondrej Pavelec and went with a tandem of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson. Which didn’t go all that well. Pavelec’s contract is now done, but expect GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to try and land a veteran netminder to pair with Hellebuyck. The Jets have been linked to Mason, but also Elliott.
A number of other teams need backups. The Anaheim Ducks need one for John Gibson — quite likely Ryan Miller. Which brings us to the Vancouver Canucks, who’d then need a backup for Jacob Markstrom. The Canucks have been linked to Anders Nilsson.
Let’s move on to the defending champs, who don’t have have an obvious backup for Matt Murray after Marc-Andre Fleury was lost to Vegas. The Penguins would like to keep Tristan Jarry in the AHL a little while longer, which explains the speculation surrounding Antti Niemi.
The Colorado Avalanche: They lost Calvin Pickard to Vegas, opening a spot behind Semyon Varlamov. Perhaps Jonathan Bernier could fill that role?
The Buffalo Sabres: There’s been talk Chad Johnson could be on his way back. Would make sense if they don’t re-sign Nilsson.
The Boston Bruins: They’ve still got Anton Khudobin under contract for another year, but GM Don Sweeney may look for an upgrade behind Tuukka Rask.
The Toronto Maple Leafs: They could always re-sign Curtis McElhinney to back up Frederik Andersen, but GM Lou Lamoriello may try to do better.