Could Patrick Sharp be returning to Chicago?

After two seasons with the Dallas Stars, there are indications ahead of Saturday’s free agent frenzy that Patrick Sharp may be returning to Chicago.

Now 35 years old and a pending unrestricted free agent, Sharp played in only 48 games last season for the Stars, as injuries kept him out of the lineup for a large amount of time. He scored only eight goals and 18 points.



He underwent hip surgery in March and was expected to be out four to five months after that. While it didn’t work out for him in Dallas, there have been strong rumblings he could re-join the Blackhawks, the team he won three Stanley Cups with.

Don't be surprised if UFA Patrick Sharp returns home to Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow. CGY, amongst others, had substantial interest. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Source confirms the Blackhawks will indeed sign Patrick Sharp. Told it's a "big discount." Look for it to be under $1 million. — Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) July 1, 2017

Sharp joined the Blackhawks in 2005, and it wasn’t long after that, that he emerged as a prolific scorer in that talented lineup that soon ascended to the top of the NHL, with a career high 36 goals in 2007-08. He recorded a career best 78 points only four years ago.

He’s now at the end of a five-year, $29.5 million contract.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been busy in the past few days, trading defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and then re-acquiring Brandon Saad — who was dealt out of Chicago two years ago — from the Columbus Blue Jackets.