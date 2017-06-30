Buyouts! Buyouts! Buyouts!

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A number of NHL players are on waivers today for the purposes of being bought out.

Let’s start with New Jersey winger Mike Cammalleri, who has two years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5 million. Buying him out will mean a cap hit of $1.67 million over the next four years. The 35-year-old had just 10 goals in 61 games last season, and the Devils are expected to be active tomorrow in free agency.

New Jersey will also buy out the final year of winger Devante Smith-Pelly’s contract.

Moving on to the Calgary Flames, who will buy out forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy, the latter of whom was just acquired in a trade with Carolina. Bouma and Murphy each have just one year left on their contracts.

The others:

— The Bruins will buy out winger Jimmy Hayes, who has one year left on his contract.

— The Panthers will buy out forward Jussi Jokinen, who also has one year left on his contract.

— The Jets will buy out defenseman Mark Stuart, who also has one year left on his contract.

To see the cap hits for each buyout, CapFriendly’s Twitter account has it all.