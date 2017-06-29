Teams are reportedly lining up for pending UFAs Bonino, Williams

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The free-agent class of 2017 isn’t loaded with quality. There is no star player available, but there are a few guys that will get a lot of attention in the coming days.

Two of those guys are forwards Justin Williams and Nick Bonino.

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, both veterans have at least 10 teams chasing them before the market officially opens on July 1st.

It looks like they’ll have no shortage of suitors:

Many teams in the market for a center have connected with Nick Bonino. At least 10 teams are said to have serious interest at this stage. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2017

10 is the number of the day. Justin Williams is also a hot commodity. No fewer than 10 teams…and a few top level clubs are interested. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2017

Per Jackets beat reporter Aaron Portzline, Columbus is one of the teams that has serious interest in Bonino.

The 29-year-old suffered a broken tibia during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that doesn’t seem to be scaring anybody off.

Despite being limited to a third-line role in Pittsburgh, he still managed to put up 18 goals and 37 points in 80 contests.

Expect Bonino to come away with a significant raise whenever and wherever he signs. He had been making $1.9 million over the last three seasons with Vancouver and Pittsburgh.

As for Williams, he may not be searching for the highest dollar amount possible. When he was a free agent two summers ago, he reportedly turned down more money from Montreal to sign with Washington for $3.25 million per year.

Now, the veteran winger is looking at another shot at winning a Stanley Cup.

“First and foremost, at this point, you want your family to be comfortable,” Williams said, per the Washington Post. “That’s probably number one on the list, and then number two is a chance to win. I feel like I’ve got a lot of game left. I’ve got a lot of will to win left in me, and I’m still productive.”

The 35-year-old had 24 goals and 24 assists in 80 games with Washington in 2016-17. He added nine points in 13 postseason games.