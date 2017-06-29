Getty

Report: Steve Mason won’t be back with Flyers

By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

The free agent market figures to be crowded and unpredictable, but one thing seems clear: Steve Mason won’t return to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi reports that “his ship has sailed” when it comes to re-signing with Philly.

One got the impression that this would be a possibility when the Flyers signed Michal Neuvirth to a two-year extension with Mason’s situation unresolved, although the expansion draft opened up the possibility for more twists in that story.

Redemption (but also more stumbles)

Mason resurrected his career in Philly, managing an impressive .918 save percentage during his five seasons with the Flyers after managing a mediocre .903 mark during his Columbus days. The 29-year-old essentially went from “Sieve Mason” to a darling among many analytics-minded observers.

Still, the Flyers must have soured after he went 26-21-8 with a middling .908 save percentage in what was apparently his final season with Philly.

So, what’s next for Mason and the Flyers? Let’s consider some possibilities for both the goalie and his (former?) team.

Philly possibilities

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman predicts that the Flyers will roll with Brian Elliott (backed up by Michal Neuvirth). GM Ron Hextall seems savvy enough to look beyond a season of struggles to see a goalie with an overall history of production.

That said, the Flyers might not want a “quick fix” at age 32.

There’s at least an outside chance Hextall might stay in-house by combining Neuvirth and big prospect Anthony Stolarz.

One other interesting name in a platoon setup: Jonathan Bernier. Hextall has experience with Bernier during their time with the Los Angeles Kings, and the Kings lamented his loss when he went to Toronto.

Hextall tried to land a veteran goalie during draft weekend, so that might have been a preview for his free agent inclinations. If so, Elliott seems like a reasonable favorite, though the market could provide quite a few other choices.

Options for Mason

Interestingly, Mason bashed a two-goalie system back in April. If he insists upon being the clear No. 1 goalie, you have to wonder how many teams would give him the net outright.

The Winnipeg Jets were already a logical possibility, and it turns out that the two sides were in contact on Wednesday. The franchise has desperately lacked a goalie since Kari Lehtonen was a Thrasher, and if nothing else, Mason brings experience and some swagger.

Friedman also predicts Mason to Winnipeg, only making the rumblings more reasonable.

Beyond the Jets, Mason would likely need to accept a platoon situation. With that in mind, you wonder if Winnipeg might be able to get him at a discount rate.

Mason and the Flyers benefited from their time together, yet it appears that those days are over. It’s a sad end for some, but they’ll add some spice to this off-season, particularly for the goalie market.

Vegas adds McGill to Gallant’s coaching staff

By Mike HalfordJun 29, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Ryan McGill, the Owen Sound bench boss that captured both OHL and CHL coach of the year honors, is jumping to the big leagues.

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that McGill would join Gerard Gallant’s staff as an assistant coach, where he’ll serve alongside fellow assistants Mike Kelly and Ryan Craig.

“We are very excited we were able to land Ryan as an assistant coach,” Gallant said in a release. “We’ve got a nice blend of personalities on the bench and in the room now.

“Ryan has an impressive resume and a great reputation amongst the players and coaches who have worked with him.”

McGill, 48, appeared in over 150 games as a defenseman with the Blackhawks, Flyers and Oilers during his playing career. He then immediately transitioned into coaching, and has an absolute boatload of experience. He was a dead coach at the AHL (Hartford, Omaha, Quad City) and WHL (Edmonton, Kootenay) levels, and served as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames from 2009-11.

 

Versteeg close to contract extension with Flames, per report

By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.

Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.

“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”

Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.

The Flames are his seventh NHL team.

So long, Scotty — Blue Jackets buy out Hartnell

By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

The Columbus Blue Jackets have bought out Scott Hartnell.

The 35-year-old winger now becomes an unrestricted free agent. He had two years left on his contract.

For the Jackets, the buyout will cost them a $1.5 million cap hit this coming season, a $3 million hit the following season, and consecutive $1.25 million hits in the two seasons after that.

“On behalf of our organization, I want to thank Scott for his contributions to the Blue Jackets over the past three seasons and wish him well in the future,” said GM Jarko Kekalainen in a release. “Moves like this are never easy, but with our current organizational depth at the position it is something we believe is in the best interest of our club moving forward.”

Hartnell had just 13 goals in 78 games this past season. It was a frustrating campaign for multiple reasons, including ongoing trade rumors and an average ice time that fell to a mere 12:04.

Not surprisingly, there was tension between the veteran winger and head coach John Tortorella.

“I’m sure he gets frustrated with me sometimes, but this is the evolution of a team,” Tortorella said in March, per the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t coach one guy. I have to coach them all. He’s been outstanding as far as how he’s handled it.”

Hartnell was traded to Columbus from Philadelphia in June of 2014. He has 314 career goals in 1,187 regular-season games in the NHL.

Caps extend Stephenson — two years, $1.3 million

By Mike HalfordJun 29, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

Washington locked in some forward depth on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $1.3 million extension with Chandler Stephenson.

Stephenson, 23, has appeared in 13 career contests for the Caps, with four of those coming last season. Taken in the third round of the 2012 draft, he’s spent most of his professional career in AHL Hershey where, last season, he scored a career-high 38 points.

Stephenson’s deal carries a $650,000 average annual cap hit and, perhaps most importantly for him, is of the one-way variety in 2018-19. That’s fairly important, because he could have a chance for a significant increase in role and responsibility with Washington over the next two years.

The Caps could soon lose veteran forwards Justin Williams and Daniel Winnik, as both become unrestricted free agents on Saturday.

Next summer, GM Brian MacLellan will need to make decisions on Lars Eller and Jay Beagle, who are set to become UFAs as well.