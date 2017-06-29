Moving on: Williams leaving Capitals, Penguins lose Daley

It sounds like “Mr. Game 7” will no longer be a Washington Capitals forward.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Justin Williams narrowed down his list of teams down to three or four, and the Capitals aren’t one of them.

The 35-year-old has been a bargain basically during his entire career, settling for a $3.25 million salary even after cementing his clutch credentials (not to mention being very effective even in your mundane, everyday regular-season game).

One wonders if the Capitals essentially chose Brett Connolly and especially T.J. Oshie over Williams. Maybe a 35+ contract was also too much for the team to consider.

Dreger believes that the Dallas Stars are on that short list.

It’s not the only interesting bit of expected-departure news, even beyond this full post on Steve Mason likely leaving the Philadelphia Flyers.

Trevor Daley is expected to leave the Pittsburgh Penguins after helping them win back-to-back titles, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

Daley might have his list narrowed down to two or three teams, and Mackey notes that he followed the Boston Bruins on Instagram. The Detroit Red Wings have been mentioned as a team interested in a veteran blueliner such as Daley, something that was even noted on their team website.

***

Free agency kicks into gear on Saturday, July 1. Still, it sounds like we might get at least a loose idea of who might go where – or at least who might go somewhere new – before that day hits. It should be fun.