Getty

Lundqvist admits Rangers losing Girardi, Stepan hurts on ‘a personal level’

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Henrik Lundqvist said that he understands that hockey is a business. Every summer, you say goodbye to guys who put their bodies on the line to keep pucks out of your net.

Even so, “King Henrik” told the New York Post via email that, while changes are just a part of life in the NHL, losing the likes of Dan Girardi (via buyout) and Derek Stepan (more on him here) stings more than most tweaks.

“You expect changes every year because that’s just part of the business we’re in, but this summer has been a little different because of the magnitude of the moves,” Lundqvist told Larry Brooks. “Losing guys that you have played with for so long will obviously affect you on a personal level.”

The Girardi move had to hurt the most.

It’s difficult to estimate how many shots Girardi blocked for Lundqvist during a decade with the Rangers, playing 788 regular-season and 122 playoff games. Even by the off chance that Lundqvist could tell that his teammate was regressing – a questionable thought for someone with such a personal view of the action – this is a guy he’s gotten very close with.

One also wonders if it reminds Lundqvist that, hey, his hockey career won’t last forever.

At 35, Lundqvist’s enjoyed plenty of personal and international success, and the Rangers have enjoyed some deep playoff runs. That Stanley Cup eludes him, however, and now he’ll seek that goal without someone who’s become a friend.

It’s understandable that Lundqvist feels forlorn about this, even if parting with Girardi ranks as a wise decision for the Rangers.

For more on that, and how Lundqvist is preparing the same as usual even with Antti Raanta out, check out Brooks’ story in the New York Post.

Deal for Jordan Weal: Flyers sign him for two years, reportedly $3.5M

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 10:49 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year contract on Thursday.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the deal is worth $3.5 million overall (or $1.75 per season).

With the likes of Brayden Schenn out of town, perhaps Weal can earn some better opportunities to convert his promising AHL stats to more robust numbers at the highest level. Weal managed a solid 12 points in 23 games last season, receiving 14:19 TOI per night, easily the best reps he’s received at this level.

The 25-year-old avoids free agency, where he might have been able to draw some solid offers.

Flames acquire Eddie Lack, Ryan Murphy from Hurricanes

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Rather than seeking out goalie fixes through free agency, the remarkably busy Calgary Flames instead opt for trades.

First, they landed Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes. Now, on Thursday, they helped the Carolina Hurricanes clear up their logjam in net by taking Eddie Lack off their hands.

Here’s the breakdown of the parameters, via TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Cap Friendly, and other sources:

Flames get:

Lack at half of his salary
Ryan Murphy
2019 seventh-rounder

So Calgary clears up its goaltending situation …

Murphy, 24, was the 12th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft. He’s played 151 regular-season games for Carolina, collecting 37 points. Murphy has bounced between the NHL and AHL for quite some time, so you certainly get the impression that the Hurricanes lost patience with him.

Hurricanes receive:
Keegan Kanzig
2019 sixth-rounder

It’s ultimately about savings for the Hurricanes.

No, Kanzig isn’t the former lead singer of The Misfits.

The 22-year-old defenseman was the 67th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He spent most of last season in the ECHL, playing six games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes save money while sanding down their goalie duo to Scott Darling and Cam Ward. The Flames clarify their pairing as Smith and Lack, too. So it’s a pretty straightforward and beneficial deal for both sides.

Jaromir Jagr is having fun with his (supposed) lack of offers

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Whether it’s growing out his mullet or making old jokes, Jaromir Jagr is having a great time during his “elder statesman” phase.

(It’s probably more fun, if a lot less lucrative, then his “occasionally scapegoated superstar” days.)

Not long ago, reports surfaced that Jagr might need to take a slight cut in pay to return to the Florida Panthers next season.

There are plenty of reports swirling about other free agents getting teams to line up for them, causing Jagr some frustration … or at least some faux frustration. Either way, he delighted the Internet with some self deprecating tweets on Thursday.

It started with this:

And then he topped himself, with Jagr almost doing his own version of the “You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about” meme.

Fantastic, and also where did that vintage Jagr photo come from? Is that a tennis racket? Glorious.

Let’s hope the 45-year-old sticks around for another free agency period, if for nothing more than the Twitter gold.

Versteeg agrees to contract extension with Flames

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.

Update: The Flames confirmed that Versteeg will be back.

Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.

“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”

Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.

The Flames are his seventh NHL team.