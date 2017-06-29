Jaromir Jagr is having fun with his (supposed) lack of offers

Whether it’s growing out his mullet or making old jokes, Jaromir Jagr is having a great time during his “elder statesman” phase.
(It’s probably more fun, if a lot less lucrative, then his “occasionally scapegoated superstar” days.)
Not long ago, reports surfaced that Jagr might need to take a slight cut in pay to return to the Florida Panthers next season.
There are plenty of reports swirling about other free agents getting teams to line up for them, causing Jagr some frustration … or at least some faux frustration. Either way, he delighted the Internet with some self deprecating tweets on Thursday.
It started with this:
And then he topped himself, with Jagr almost doing his own version of the “You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about” meme.
Fantastic, and also where did that vintage Jagr photo come from? Is that a tennis racket? Glorious.
Let’s hope the 45-year-old sticks around for another free agency period, if for nothing more than the Twitter gold.
Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.
Update: The Flames confirmed that Versteeg will be back.
Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.
“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”
Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.
The Flames are his seventh NHL team.
While the New Jersey Devils are a work in progress these days, they’ve been able to enjoy good-to-great goaltending.
They took a step to maintain that standard on Thursday, signing solid backup netminder Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $2.5 million contract. With Cory Schneider signed at $6 million through 2021-22, New Jersey has that position covered for some time.
Kinkaid, 27, established himself as an NHL regular over the last three seasons, playing in 69 regular-season games with a career save percentage of .912. He actually enjoyed a stronger 2016-17 from that perspective than Schneider (.916 vs. Schneider’s unusually weak .908).
He hasn’t been able to translate respectable numbers to a lot of wins, however, as Kinkaid’s career record is 23-27-8. Much like Schneider, he’ll need more help – particularly more goal support – to drive those totals up.
Still, with this duo, the Devils enjoy stability in net … which they’re quite used to.
Mangus Paajarvi, who scored the series-clinching OT goal against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs, has re-upped with the St. Louis Blues on a one-year, one-way deal worth $800,000, the club announced on Thursday.
Paajarvi, 26, has spent the last four seasons with St. Louis and has carved out a niche for himself — a guy that can bounce back and forth between the NHL and AHL Chicago, yet step into the Blues lineup when necessary.
The former No. 10 overall pick had eight goals and 13 points in 32 games for the Blues last year, and three more points in eight playoff games. He also logged significant time with the Wolves, where he had 18 points in 26 games.
Given that this new deal is a one-way, it’s expected Paajarvi will have an even larger role in St. Louis next year. There are opportunities at forward — Ryan Reaves has been traded to Pittsburgh, Nail Yakupov wasn’t given a qualifying offer, and it’s unclear what GM Doug Armstrong will do with veteran winger Scottie Upshall.
It sounds like “Mr. Game 7” will no longer be a Washington Capitals forward.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Justin Williams narrowed down his list of teams down to three or four, and the Capitals aren’t one of them.
The 35-year-old has been a bargain basically during his entire career, settling for a $3.25 million salary even after cementing his clutch credentials (not to mention being very effective even in your mundane, everyday regular-season game).
One wonders if the Capitals essentially chose Brett Connolly and especially T.J. Oshie over Williams. Maybe a 35+ contract was also too much for the team to consider.
Dreger believes that the Dallas Stars are on that short list.
It’s not the only interesting bit of expected-departure news, even beyond this full post on Steve Mason likely leaving the Philadelphia Flyers.
Trevor Daley is expected to leave the Pittsburgh Penguins after helping them win back-to-back titles, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.
Daley might have his list narrowed down to two or three teams, and Mackey notes that he followed the Boston Bruins on Instagram. The Detroit Red Wings have been mentioned as a team interested in a veteran blueliner such as Daley, something that was even noted on their team website.
***
Free agency kicks into gear on Saturday, July 1. Still, it sounds like we might get at least a loose idea of who might go where – or at least who might go somewhere new – before that day hits. It should be fun.