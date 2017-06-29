Getty

Flames acquire Eddie Lack, Ryan Murphy from Hurricanes

By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Rather than seeking out goalie fixes through free agency, the remarkably busy Calgary Flames instead opt for trades.

First, they landed Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes. Now, on Thursday, they helped the Carolina Hurricanes clear up their logjam in net by taking Eddie Lack off their hands.

Here’s the breakdown of the parameters, via TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Cap Friendly, and other sources:

Flames get:

Lack at half of his salary
Ryan Murphy
2019 seventh-rounder

So Calgary clears up its goaltending situation …

Murphy, 24, was the 12th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft. He’s played 151 regular-season games for Carolina, collecting 37 points. Murphy has bounced between the NHL and AHL for quite some time, so you certainly get the impression that the Hurricanes lost patience with him.

Hurricanes receive:
Keegan Kanzig
2019 sixth-rounder

It’s ultimately about savings for the Hurricanes.

No, Kanzig isn’t the former lead singer of The Misfits.

The 22-year-old defenseman was the 67th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He spent most of last season in the ECHL, playing six games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes save money while sanding down their goalie duo to Scott Darling and Cam Ward. The Flames clarify their pairing as Smith and Lack, too. So it’s a pretty straightforward and beneficial deal for both sides.

Jaromir Jagr is having fun with his (supposed) lack of offers

By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Whether it’s growing out his mullet or making old jokes, Jaromir Jagr is having a great time during his “elder statesman” phase.

(It’s probably more fun, if a lot less lucrative, then his “occasionally scapegoated superstar” days.)

Not long ago, reports surfaced that Jagr might need to take a slight cut in pay to return to the Florida Panthers next season.

There are plenty of reports swirling about other free agents getting teams to line up for them, causing Jagr some frustration … or at least some faux frustration. Either way, he delighted the Internet with some self deprecating tweets on Thursday.

It started with this:

And then he topped himself, with Jagr almost doing his own version of the “You vs. the guy she told you not to worry about” meme.

Fantastic, and also where did that vintage Jagr photo come from? Is that a tennis racket? Glorious.

Let’s hope the 45-year-old sticks around for another free agency period, if for nothing more than the Twitter gold.

Versteeg agrees to contract extension with Flames (Update)

By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.

Update: The Flames confirmed that Versteeg will be back.

Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.

“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”

Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.

The Flames are his seventh NHL team.

Devils sign backup G Kinkaid for two years, $2.5M

By James O'BrienJun 29, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

While the New Jersey Devils are a work in progress these days, they’ve been able to enjoy good-to-great goaltending.

They took a step to maintain that standard on Thursday, signing solid backup netminder Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $2.5 million contract. With Cory Schneider signed at $6 million through 2021-22, New Jersey has that position covered for some time.

Kinkaid, 27, established himself as an NHL regular over the last three seasons, playing in 69 regular-season games with a career save percentage of .912. He actually enjoyed a stronger 2016-17 from that perspective than Schneider (.916 vs. Schneider’s unusually weak .908).

He hasn’t been able to translate respectable numbers to a lot of wins, however, as Kinkaid’s career record is 23-27-8. Much like Schneider, he’ll need more help – particularly more goal support – to drive those totals up.

Still, with this duo, the Devils enjoy stability in net … which they’re quite used to.

Blues bring back Paajarvi on one-year, $800,000 deal

By Mike HalfordJun 29, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Mangus Paajarvi, who scored the series-clinching OT goal against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs, has re-upped with the St. Louis Blues on a one-year, one-way deal worth $800,000, the club announced on Thursday.

Paajarvi, 26, has spent the last four seasons with St. Louis and has carved out a niche for himself — a guy that can bounce back and forth between the NHL and AHL Chicago, yet step into the Blues lineup when necessary.

The former No. 10 overall pick had eight goals and 13 points in 32 games for the Blues last year, and three more points in eight playoff games. He also logged significant time with the Wolves, where he had 18 points in 26 games.

Given that this new deal is a one-way, it’s expected Paajarvi will have an even larger role in St. Louis next year. There are opportunities at forward — Ryan Reaves has been traded to Pittsburgh, Nail Yakupov wasn’t given a qualifying offer, and it’s unclear what GM Doug Armstrong will do with veteran winger Scottie Upshall.

 