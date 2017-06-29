Devils sign backup G Kinkaid for two years, $2.5M

While the New Jersey Devils are a work in progress these days, they’ve been able to enjoy good-to-great goaltending.

They took a step to maintain that standard on Thursday, signing solid backup netminder Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $2.5 million contract. With Cory Schneider signed at $6 million through 2021-22, New Jersey has that position covered for some time.

Kinkaid, 27, established himself as an NHL regular over the last three seasons, playing in 69 regular-season games with a career save percentage of .912. He actually enjoyed a stronger 2016-17 from that perspective than Schneider (.916 vs. Schneider’s unusually weak .908).

He hasn’t been able to translate respectable numbers to a lot of wins, however, as Kinkaid’s career record is 23-27-8. Much like Schneider, he’ll need more help – particularly more goal support – to drive those totals up.

Still, with this duo, the Devils enjoy stability in net … which they’re quite used to.