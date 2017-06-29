Deal for Jordan Weal: Flyers sign him for two years, reportedly $3.5M

With the likes of Brayden Schenn out of town, perhaps Weal can earn some better opportunities to convert his promising AHL stats to more robust numbers at the highest level. Weal managed a solid 12 points in 23 games last season, receiving 14:19 TOI per night, easily the best reps he’s received at this level.
The 25-year-old avoids free agency, where he might have been able to draw some solid offers.
The #Flyers re-signed 25-year-old forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal. Weal, a pending UFA, was drawing serious interest around the NHL.
“You expect changes every year because that’s just part of the business we’re in, but this summer has been a little different because of the magnitude of the moves,” Lundqvist told Larry Brooks. “Losing guys that you have played with for so long will obviously affect you on a personal level.”
The Girardi move had to hurt the most.
It’s difficult to estimate how many shots Girardi blocked for Lundqvist during a decade with the Rangers, playing 788 regular-season and 122 playoff games. Even by the off chance that Lundqvist could tell that his teammate was regressing – a questionable thought for someone with such a personal view of the action – this is a guy he’s gotten very close with.
One also wonders if it reminds Lundqvist that, hey, his hockey career won’t last forever.
At 35, Lundqvist’s enjoyed plenty of personal and international success, and the Rangers have enjoyed some deep playoff runs. That Stanley Cup eludes him, however, and now he’ll seek that goal without someone who’s become a friend.
It’s understandable that Lundqvist feels forlorn about this, even if parting with Girardi ranks as a wise decision for the Rangers.
Murphy, 24, was the 12th pick of the 2011 NHL Draft. He’s played 151 regular-season games for Carolina, collecting 37 points. Murphy has bounced between the NHL and AHL for quite some time, so you certainly get the impression that the Hurricanes lost patience with him.
No, Kanzig isn’t the former lead singer of The Misfits.
The 22-year-old defenseman was the 67th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He spent most of last season in the ECHL, playing six games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat.
Ultimately, the Hurricanes save money while sanding down their goalie duo to Scott Darling and Cam Ward. The Flames clarify their pairing as Smith and Lack, too. So it’s a pretty straightforward and beneficial deal for both sides.
Jaromir Jagr is having fun with his (supposed) lack of offers
Whether it’s growing out his mullet or making old jokes, Jaromir Jagr is having a great time during his “elder statesman” phase.
(It’s probably more fun, if a lot less lucrative, then his “occasionally scapegoated superstar” days.)
Not long ago, reports surfaced that Jagr might need to take a slight cut in pay to return to the Florida Panthers next season.
There are plenty of reports swirling about other free agents getting teams to line up for them, causing Jagr some frustration … or at least some faux frustration. Either way, he delighted the Internet with some self deprecating tweets on Thursday.
It started with this:
Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.😀😳🇨🇿
Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.
“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”
Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.