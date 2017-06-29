Getty

Caps extend Stephenson — two years, $1.3 million

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 29, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

Washington locked in some forward depth on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $1.3 million extension with Chandler Stephenson.

Stephenson, 23, has appeared in 13 career contests for the Caps, with four of those coming last season. Taken in the third round of the 2012 draft, he’s spent most of his professional career in AHL Hershey where, last season, he scored a career-high 38 points.

Stephenson’s deal carries a $650,000 average annual cap hit and, perhaps most importantly for him, is of the one-way variety in 2018-19. That’s fairly important, because he could have a chance for a significant increase in role and responsibility with Washington over the next two years.

The Caps could soon lose veteran forwards Justin Williams and Daniel Winnik, as both become unrestricted free agents on Saturday.

Next summer, GM Brian MacLellan will need to make decisions on Lars Eller and Jay Beagle, who are set to become UFAs as well.

Versteeg close to contract extension with Flames, per report

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

Kris Versteeg is getting his wish to stick around in Calgary.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Versteeg and the Flames are “putting the finishing touches” on a one-year extension worth $1.75 million.

Versteeg, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 69 games last season. He said in March that he wanted to stay put.

“Me and my agent have talked a lot about different scenarios and situations,” Versteeg said. “Being in Calgary is obviously No. 1 for me. I have my family, I have my friends. I feel like I’ve made a lot of good friends on the team and in the organization. Here is where my heart is, especially right now.”

Versteeg was born in Lethbridge, Alberta — just a two-hour drive from Calgary.

The Flames are his seventh NHL team.

So long, Scotty — Blue Jackets buy out Hartnell

Getty
3 Comments
By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

The Columbus Blue Jackets have bought out Scott Hartnell.

The 35-year-old winger now becomes an unrestricted free agent. He had two years left on his contract.

For the Jackets, the buyout will cost them a $1.5 million cap hit this coming season, a $3 million hit the following season, and consecutive $1.25 million hits in the two seasons after that.

“On behalf of our organization, I want to thank Scott for his contributions to the Blue Jackets over the past three seasons and wish him well in the future,” said GM Jarko Kekalainen in a release. “Moves like this are never easy, but with our current organizational depth at the position it is something we believe is in the best interest of our club moving forward.”

Hartnell had just 13 goals in 78 games this past season. It was a frustrating campaign for multiple reasons, including ongoing trade rumors and an average ice time that fell to a mere 12:04.

Not surprisingly, there was tension between the veteran winger and head coach John Tortorella.

“I’m sure he gets frustrated with me sometimes, but this is the evolution of a team,” Tortorella said in March, per the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t coach one guy. I have to coach them all. He’s been outstanding as far as how he’s handled it.”

Hartnell was traded to Columbus from Philadelphia in June of 2014. He has 314 career goals in 1,187 regular-season games in the NHL.

Is Vancouver considering a Markstrom-Nilsson reunion in goal?

Getty
4 Comments
By Mike HalfordJun 29, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

With news that Ryan Miller is set to sign in Anaheim, the Canucks need a netminder to pair with Jacob Markstrom.

And a new report suggests they’re contemplating one of Markstrom’s old crease mates.

Per WGR 550, Vancouver has interest in soon-to-be Sabres UFA Anders Nilsson. Nilsson, 27, is coming off a pretty nice year in Buffalo, where he posted a .923 save percentage over 26 games (while making 23 starts).

Nilsson played last season on a one-year, $1 million deal, just like he did the season prior. But ’16-17 was by far his most successful campaign at the NHL level and, accordingly, he’s drawn interest from across the league.

As mentioned above, Nilsson is pretty familiar with Markstrom. They formed the one-two punch in goal for Sweden at the 2010 World Juniors — capturing bronze in the process — and have an awful lot in common. Both are 27. Their frames are eerily similar in that both are tall, physically imposing netminders — Markstrom is listed at 6-foot-6, 196 pounds while Nilsson is listed at 6-foot-6, 229 pounds.

The Canucks will likely want Markstrom to work in tandem with someone next season. Given his body of work, it’s fair to suggest they won’t hand him the keys to a No. 1 job. So if a timeshare is in the works, it makes sense to go with someone he has history with.

From the Nilsson perspective, Vancouver’s as good an opportunity as any right now. Available goalie spots are getting snapped up almost daily, and there are still several UFAs looking for work: Brian Elliott, Steve Mason, Jonathan Bernier, Chad Johnson, Darcy Kuemper and Ondrej Pavelec, specifically.

 

 

Oilers put Pouliot on waivers for buyout purposes

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughJun 29, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Benoit Pouliot‘s time in Edmonton has come to an end.

The 30-year-old forward has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of being bought out.

A buyout will mean a $1.33 million cap hit the next four seasons, as opposed to a $4 million cap hit the next two years if Pouliot remained on the roster.

The Oilers could use the cap space, what with Connor McDavid on the verge of signing a massive extension that will start in 2018-19, and Leon Draisaitl requiring an extension for next season.

Pouliot had just eight goals and six assists in 67 games last season.

Related: For Oilers, trading Jordan Eberle was about ‘long-term thinking’