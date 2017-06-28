Report: McDavid’s next cap hit will be in $13 million range

The Edmonton Oilers continue to be busy this off-season. Not only are they looking to bring in new players to help improve their squad, they also have to look at re-signing their two best players.

Leon Draisaitl‘s contract comes to an end on July 1st, while Connor McDavid‘s entry-level deal expires next summer, but it sure sounds like both contracts will get done in the near future.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, McDavid is about to become the highest paid player in the NHL by a wide margin.

Both are reporting that McDavid’s new deal is going to be for eight years and over $13 million per season.

McDavid Draisaitl contract watch continues. I'd guess 97 to be in 13m range on an 8 year deal. We'll see. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 27, 2017

Further to @TSNRyanRishaug McDavid mention, hearing deal will be around $13.25M for 8 yrs. Big win for EDM to get that term, as opposed to 5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2017

Those are big numbers, but it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve that kind of salary.

The 20-year-old was the only player in the league to put up 100 points in 2016-17. His effort on the ice led him to his first Hart and Art Ross Trophies.

Edmonton currently has just over $17.1 million in cap space. Obviously, their two franchise centers will eat up that entire number, but McDavid still has one year left on his current deal, so a new contract would only kick in for the 2018-19 season.