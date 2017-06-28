Flames provide Spencer Foo with ‘really good opportunity’

After giving it a lot of thought, NCAA standout Spencer Foo decided to join the Calgary Flames.

Many expected him to sign with his hometown Oilers. Although he didn’t opt to go that way, he still managed to sign a contract with a team in the province he’s from.

Being close to home isn’t the only reason the 23-year-old decided to settle on Calgary. The opportunity they were willing to give him also played a factor in his decision.

“A couple of different reasons. One was opportunity,” Foo told beat reporter Wes Gilberston. The Flames have a really good opportunity on the right side and have a lot of exciting players down the middle and on the left wing to play with. So I figured that pretty much whoever I’m playing with on the Flames, they’re going to be great linemates, and that’s exciting.”

Having Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and a stacked defense certainly didn’t hurt their chances with Foo.

The Union College product put up some incredible numbers in 2016-17. He had 26 goals and 62 points in just 38 contests. Only Flyers prospect Michael Vecchione managed to put up more points (he had one more) for Union College last season.

Another reason Foo chose the Flames is because he believes they’re ready to win right away.

We’ll see where he slots in next fall.