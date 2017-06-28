Berglund undergoes second major shoulder surgery, out ’til December

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In an unpleasant bit of deja vu, Blues forward Patrik Berglund suffered another significant shoulder injury, underwent another major medical procedure, and will again miss a bunch of action.

From the Blues:

Blues center Patrik Berglund has undergone successful surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder. Berglund suffered the injury while performing his offseason conditioning program in Sweden.

He is expected to be sidelined until December.

If this sounds familiar, well, that’s because it is.

In the summer of ’15, Berglund injured his shoulder while doing the same thing — offseason training. It was revealed that injury was an extension of the one he suffered during the ’13-14 campaign, but ultimately played through.

After undergoing surgery in ’15, the 29-year-old didn’t make his debut until January of 2016, missing 40 games as a result.

This latest injury is a pretty unfortunate blow for all parties involved. Berglund is coming off a productive year, appearing in all 82 games for the Blues while scoring a career-high 23 goals. That production played a big role in Blues GM Doug Armstrong giving Berglund a five-year, $19.25 million extension in February.