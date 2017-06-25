Devils will give top pick Hischier a chance to make team right away

There’s at least some question regarding whether Nico Hischier is ready to jump straight from being the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft to becoming an immediate part of the New Jersey Devils’ roster.
If he went back to junior, it would break a lengthy trend of No. 1 choices going to the big time right away.
Devils GM Ray Shero seems pretty optimistic that he can handle that jump, though, as you can see from this presser via MSG:
As one would expect, Shero said that the Devils won’t rush him if it’s “apparent” that the Swiss-born forward isn’t ready. Still, Shero seems convinced that Hischier has the size, skill, and smarts to earn a spot.
Much like Nolan Patrick with the Philadelphia Flyers, Hischier didn’t deny that he wants to make the big time right off the bat.
“Yeah, for sure. I mean, it’s my goal, so it is important for sure,” Hischier said on draft night. “I really want to achieve my goal, but I still know I have to prove a lot of things to play there.”
Hey, maybe Taylor Hall could even ease his adjustment?