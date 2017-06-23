Panthers hire Jack Capuano as associate coach

Former Islanders head coach Jack Capuano had been waiting to get behind the bench of another NHL team, and on Friday he was able to get his wish.

That is when the Florida Panthers announced that Capuano has been added to their coaching staff as associate coach.

He becomes new head coach Bob Boughner’s first big hire.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jack to our coaching staff,” said Boughner in a team statement. “He is a knowledgeable and experienced voice to have behind our bench that will work well with our young players.”

Capuano had spoken to the Golden Knights about their head coaching vacancy before they hired Gerard Gallant and earlier this week there was talk of him joining the Sabres as an assistant to Phil Housley.

The 50-year-old was fired by the Islanders in January after he led them to a 17-17-8 record. During his seven seasons behind the bench with the Isles, he had a 227-192-64 record. They made the playoffs three times during his tenure.