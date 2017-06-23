Ducks bring Eaves back for three years, reportedly for $9.4M

So much for the Anaheim Ducks merely making Patrick Eaves a rental.
The NHL’s free agent pool got that much shallower on Friday as the Ducks announced a three-year deal for Eaves (during the 2017 NHL Draft, by the way).
Eaves, 33, carried over strong work with Dallas (21 goals, 37 points in 59 games) to Anaheim after being traded, managing 11 goals and 14 points in 20 regular-season contests. He also managed two goals and two assists in seven postseason games.
One must also note his bodacious beard.
It won’t be easy to judge this signing without knowing the financial details, which haven’t been revealed just yet. One thing seems certain: he’ll get a raise from the outrageous bargain of $1 million from 2016-17.
The Los Angeles Times’ Curtis Zupke reports that it’s worth $9.4 million overall ($3.15M per year) and the OC Register’s Eric Stephens back that up, detailing the salary breakdown as such:
For all the talk about Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick, at least one NHL scout believes Cale Makar is the best prospect in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
The Colorado Avalanche sure hope that scout is right after picking Makar fourth overall Friday at United Center.
The 18-year-old defenseman has experienced a meteoric rise up the rankings the past year. In the process, he’s drawn tantalizing comparisons to Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson, who just happens to be Makar’s favorite player.
Makar didn’t even play in Canada’s top junior league last season. He’s a member of the Brooks Bandits, part of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. In that way, he’s a bit like another Ottawa player, Kyle Turris, who got drafted third overall in 2007 out of the BCHL.
Makar had 24 goals and 51 assists in 75 games for the Bandits in 2016-17.
“I don’t know if it matters what league he plays in,” Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said earlier this week. “He’s going to be a good player. … We watched him last year. He grew over the summer. He came back this year and he was even more dynamic than he was last year. He’s an exciting player.”
The Canucks, by the way, drafted Swedish center Elias Pettersson with the fifth overall selection.
Related: Makar makes for a compelling prospect
The Philadelphia Flyers selected Nolan Patrick with the second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft after Nico Hischier went first.
Injuries plagued Patrick’s 2016-17 season with the Brandon Wheat Kings, as he was limited to 46 points in 33 games. His stock was higher after 2015-16, when he generated 102 points in 72 contests.
The general argument between “Nico vs. Nolan” has been that Patrick is the all-around player while Hischier was viewed as more “dynamic.”
The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy joined those who tempered expectations for Patrick (while also praising his abilities) in this draft profile for PHT.
“Patrick is not on the same level as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, but he does have the pedigree to be a pretty good NHLer – think Aaron Ekblad’s impact, but playing an Eric Staal kind of game.”
Flyers GM Ron Hextall admitted he wasn’t sure which pick would be available at second overall.
From the United Center in Chicago, it’s the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft!
Click back here throughout the night for all the latest picks, complete with draft profiles, stories and video from tonight’s broadcast on NBCSN.
1. New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier, center, QMJHL Halifax (profile)
More: Hischier not caught up in ‘Nico vs. Nolan’ hype
2. Philadelphia Flyers: Nolan Patrick, center, WHL Brandon (profile)
More: ‘The media’s pumping it down’ — Patrick rejects notion of weak draft class
3. Dallas Stars: Miro Heiskanen, defenseman, HIFK Finland (profile)
4. Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar, defenseman, AJHL Brooks (profile)
More: D-man Makar makes for compelling prospect
5. Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson, center, SHL Timra IK
6. Vegas Golden Knights
7. New York Rangers (from Arizona)
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Detroit Red Wings
10. Florida Panthers
11. Los Angeles Kings
12. Carolina Hurricanes
13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnipeg)
14. Tampa Bay Lightning
15. Vegas Golden Knights (from NY Islanders)
16. Calgary Flames
17. Toronto Maple Leafs
18. Boston Bruins
19. San Jose Sharks
20. St. Louis Blues
21. New York Rangers
22. Edmonton Oilers
23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota)
24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Vegas)
25. Montreal Canadiens
26. Chicago Blackhawks
27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)
28. Ottawa Senators
29. Dallas Stars (from Anaheim)
30. Nashville Predators
31. Pittsburgh Penguins
The New Jersey Devils made Nico Hischier the first pick of the 2017 NHL Draft instead of Nolan Patrick.
Hischier becomes the first Swiss-born player to get selected with the top pick (Nino Niederreiter previously held the mark at fifth overall in 2010). His stock skyrocketed after a strong 2016-17; Hischier generated 86 points in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads.
He likely made some serious waves with his dominant play for Switzerland during the World Juniors, too.
Hischier figures to bring some electric play to the Devils lineup, as the Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy’s draft profile can attest.
“Hischier’s skill, hockey IQ and quickness all make him hard to handle in the offensive zone, much like a former Halifax star: Jonathan Drouin.”
We shall see if the Philadelphia Flyers go with Patrick as the second pick or if a surprise comes.