Barroway doing ‘what’s right’ for Coyotes

CHICAGO — If it wasn’t clear that Andrew Barroway is running the show in Arizona, it sure is now.

Since Barroway bought out his minority partners earlier this month, the Coyotes have cut ties with captain Shane Doan, traded goalie Mike Smith, and parted ways with head coach Dave Tippett.

That is no coincidence. Doan, Smith, and Tippett were the old guard, and Barroway wants to chart a new path.

For the breakup with Tippett, Barroway cited “philosophical differences on how to build” the team.

“I mean, he’s 100 percent owner,” GM John Chayka said Friday before the NHL Entry Draft. “Usually those guys do have some influence. … I think he’s trying to do what’s right for the organization moving forward. He wants to help find us an arena and keep us (in Arizona) long term. He wants to help us build a team. He’s invested emotionally, financially, everything. I respect that about him.”

Read more: ‘It was the owner’s decision’

But the shakeup hasn’t been easy on Chayka, who now has to find a new head coach, in addition to everything else on his plate.

“I’m 24 hours past Dave Tippett, and he’s a tough guy to get over,” said Chayka. “I’m focused on picking the best player tonight, then going from there.”

The Coyotes have the 23rd overall pick tonight. That was the selection they got from Minnesota in the Martin Hanzal trade. Arizona’s pick, the seventh overall selection, went to the Rangers in today’s Derek Stepan trade.

Hectic times for the Desert Dogs.

Related: Coyotes acquire Niklas Hjalmarsson from Chicago