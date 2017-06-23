2017 NHL Draft Tracker

From the United Center in Chicago, it’s the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft!
Click back here throughout the night for all the latest picks, complete with draft profiles, stories and video from tonight’s broadcast on NBCSN.
1. New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier center, QMJHL Halifax (profile)
More: Hischier not caught up in ‘Nico vs. Nolan’ hype
2. Philadelphia Flyers: Nolan Patrick center, WHL Brandon (profile)
More: ‘The media’s pumping it down’ — Patrick rejects notion of weak draft class
3. Dallas Stars: Miro Heiskanen, defenseman, HIFK Finland (profile)
4. Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar, defenseman, AJHL Brooks (profile)
More: D-man Makar makes for compelling prospect
5. Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson, center, SHL Timra IK
6. Vegas Golden Knights: Cody Glass, center, WHL Portland
7. New York Rangers (from Arizona): Lias Andersson, center, SHL HV71
8. Buffalo Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt, center, Eden Prairie HS (profile)
More: Mittelstadt has no regrets after chasing Minnesota high school title
9. Detroit Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen, center, WHL Tri-City
More: Getting drafted by Wings ‘a dream come true’ for Rasmussen
10. Florida Panthers: Owen Tippett, RW, OHL Mississauga (profile)
11. Los Angeles Kings: Gabriel Vilardi, C, OHL Windsor (profile)
More: Gabriel Vilardi deserves your attention
12. Carolina Hurricanes: Martin Necas, center, Czech League Brno
13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnipeg): Nick Suzuki, center, OHL Owen Sound
14. Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, defenseman, WHL Kelowna
15. Vegas Golden Knights (from NY Islanders): Erik Brannstrom, defenseman, SHL SV71
16. Calgary Flames: Juuso Valimaki, defenseman, WHL Tri-City
17. Toronto Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren, defenseman, SHL Rogle
18. Boston Bruins: Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman SM-liiga JYP
19. San Jose Sharks: Josh Norris, center, USA U-18 NTDP
20. St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas, center, OHL London
21. New York Rangers: Filip Chytil, center, Czech League Zlin
22. Edmonton Oilers: Kailer Yamamoto, right wing, WHL Spokane
23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota): Pierre-Olivier Joseph, defenseman, QMJHL Charlottetown
24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Vegas): Kristian Vesalainen, right wing, SHL Frolunda
25. Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Poehling, center, St. Cloud State
26. Dallas Stars (from Chicago): Jake Oettinger, goalie, Boston University
27. Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis Blues after coming from Washington) Morgan Frost, center, OHL Sault Ste. Marie
28. Ottawa Senators: Shane Bowers, center, USHL Waterloo
29. Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas Stars after coming from Anaheim): Henri Jokiharju, defenseman, WHL Portland
30. Nashville Predators: Eeli Tolvani, right wing, USHL Sioux City
31. St. Louis (from Pittsburgh): Klim Kostin, left wing, KHL Dynamo Moscow