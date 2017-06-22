Vegas sends Trevor van Riemsdyk to Hurricanes

Here. We. Go.

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN, the Vegas Golden Knights have sent defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have since announced the deal.

“As a right-handed defenseman, Trevor fills an immediate need in our lineup,” said Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis. “He has obviously already experienced success in Chicago, and now will be another good, young piece on our blueline.”

The 25-year-old van Riemsdyk was among 15 defensemen taken by the Golden Knights in Wednesday’s expansion draft, however, general manager George McPhee made a point of saying that, as a result of having this sudden surplus at the position, he was going to have to move some of those blue liners.

In addition to van Riemsdyk, the Hurricanes also acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Going back to Vegas is a second-round pick, 62nd overall, in this year’s NHL Draft.

McPhee has been busy over the past few days, making deals with a number of teams ahead making his expansion selections, stockpiling draft picks, including three in the top 15 of the first round. This deal just adds another pick to the growing list.

According to CapFriendly, Vegas now has six selections in the first two rounds (three in the first, three in the second) of this week’s draft. They have 13 picks in total.